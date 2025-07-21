Smoke Scare in Jammu Tawi Express Coach, Passengers Evacuated Safely

Panic ensued on the Jammu Tawi Express (train number 19223) this morning when smoke suddenly emerged from its B-1 coach. The incident occurred between the Bathinda-Goniana rail section, as the train departed towards Firozpur at 7:45 AM. The sight of smoke instilled fear among passengers, leading several to jump off the train to save themselves.
According to eyewitnesses, the sight of smoke billowing from the train's coach triggered a stampede among passengers. Upon receiving information, railway staff and officials immediately arrived on the scene and attempted to control the situation. A technical investigation revealed that the smoke resulted from a brake binding issue. Railway staff rectified the technical fault after approximately half an hour's effort, after which the train was dispatched to Firozpur.
No casualties have been reported during the incident, however, passengers have demanded that the railway administration conduct regular checks of trains and strengthen safety measures. Railway officials stated that trains undergo periodic checks to prevent such incidents, and a thorough investigation into this matter will be conducted to prevent similar situations in the future.