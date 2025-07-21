21 July 2025,

Monday

National News

Smoke Scare in Jammu Tawi Express Coach, Passengers Evacuated Safely

Panic ensued when smoke suddenly emerged from the B-1 coach of the Jammu Tawi Express as it departed for Firozpur. Passengers were understandably frightened by the sight of the smoke.

Amritsar

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Jammu Tawi Express (Courtesy: ANI)

Panic ensued on the Jammu Tawi Express (train number 19223) this morning when smoke suddenly emerged from its B-1 coach. The incident occurred between the Bathinda-Goniana rail section, as the train departed towards Firozpur at 7:45 AM. The sight of smoke instilled fear among passengers, leading several to jump off the train to save themselves.

Panic Erupts on Sight of Smoke

According to eyewitnesses, the sight of smoke billowing from the train's coach triggered a stampede among passengers. Upon receiving information, railway staff and officials immediately arrived on the scene and attempted to control the situation. A technical investigation revealed that the smoke resulted from a brake binding issue. Railway staff rectified the technical fault after approximately half an hour's effort, after which the train was dispatched to Firozpur.

No Casualties Reported

No casualties have been reported during the incident, however, passengers have demanded that the railway administration conduct regular checks of trains and strengthen safety measures. Railway officials stated that trains undergo periodic checks to prevent such incidents, and a thorough investigation into this matter will be conducted to prevent similar situations in the future.

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 12:31 pm

English News / National News / Smoke Scare in Jammu Tawi Express Coach, Passengers Evacuated Safely
