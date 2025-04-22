JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

Morning Visit to the Historic Amer Fort In the morning, JD Vance and his family will visit the historic Amer Fort, where they will be given a glimpse of Rajasthani culture. In the evening’s cultural programme, Rajasthani folk songs like ‘Baras Baras Mera Inder Raja’, ‘Sasujee Thane Bulave Hans Hans Kar’, and ‘Satarangi Tharo Lahariyo’ will be performed, along with special presentations of the dholak and sarangi.

34 Rajasthani Artists to Perform 12 Popular Folk Songs During this event, 34 Rajasthani artists will perform 12 popular Rajasthani folk songs. The tourism department will spend ₹21.5 lakh on this event to showcase Rajasthani culture.