JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

In the morning, JD Vance and his family will visit the historic Amer Fort, where they will be given a glimpse of Rajasthani culture.

JaipurApr 22, 2025 / 08:04 am

Patrika Desk

JD Vance Jaipur Visit: The Rajasthan government is preparing to make US Vice President JD Vance’s Jaipur visit memorable. On Tuesday evening, a 45-minute musical event showcasing Rajasthani culture will be held in his honour. The welcome will include the traditional folk song ‘Kesariya Balam Aavani Padharo Hare Desh’, and Manganiyar artists will perform Rajasthani songs such as ‘Sone Ri Dharti Athe, Chandi Ro Aasman, Rang Rangilo Ras Bharo Haro Rajasthan’, creating a special evening.

Morning Visit to the Historic Amer Fort

In the morning, JD Vance and his family will visit the historic Amer Fort, where they will be given a glimpse of Rajasthani culture. In the evening’s cultural programme, Rajasthani folk songs like ‘Baras Baras Mera Inder Raja’, ‘Sasujee Thane Bulave Hans Hans Kar’, and ‘Satarangi Tharo Lahariyo’ will be performed, along with special presentations of the dholak and sarangi.

34 Rajasthani Artists to Perform 12 Popular Folk Songs

During this event, 34 Rajasthani artists will perform 12 popular Rajasthani folk songs. The tourism department will spend ₹21.5 lakh on this event to showcase Rajasthani culture.

