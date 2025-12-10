10 December 2025,

Wednesday

National News

JDU Leader Shot Dead in Bihar; Chest, Neck, and Eye Mutilated During Rapid Firing

JDU leader Nilesh Kumar was shot dead in Begusarai, Bihar. Nilesh was sleeping at his home at night when miscreants entered his house and carried out the incident.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Image: Patrika

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Begusarai, Bihar. Here, criminals shot dead a leader of the ruling party JDU late at night. The incident occurred in Ward Number-10 of Pirnagar village in the Chhaurahi police station area. The deceased leader has been identified as 37-year-old Nilesh Kumar, who was the former block president of JDU and was recently elected as the Panchayat President. Nilesh was sleeping in his house at night when criminals entered his home, murdered him, and fled.

9 criminals attacked while sleeping

According to information, Nilesh, as usual, went to sleep in his room after dinner. Around that time, approximately 9 criminals arrived and started firing indiscriminately at Nilesh. During this, Nilesh sustained three bullet injuries near his chest, neck, and eye, leading to his death on the spot. Hearing the sound of gunshots, Nilesh's family and nearby residents reached the spot, but by then, the criminals had already fled, brandishing their weapons.

Police are searching for the accused

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Chhaurahi police station reached the spot and took possession of the body. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and an FSL team has been called to investigate the crime scene. The police have registered a murder case and started searching for the accused. One suspect has also been taken into custody and the police are questioning him.

Deceased's father named some individuals

The deceased Nilesh's father, Rambali Mahto, stated that his son was very active during the recent assembly elections. He did not have any enmity with anyone currently. Previously, there was a land dispute with some people in the village, but that matter had since been resolved. Nilesh's father further added, "9 criminals murdered my son; among them, I know Brijesh Kumar and Jaiprakash Mahto, as well as Rajesh and Ram Pravesh."

Outrage in the village over the incident

The police have taken Brijesh Kumar into custody and begun questioning him. According to the police, all the accused involved in the murder will be apprehended soon. There is considerable outrage among the villagers following this incident, with people holding the police responsible for their failure. Local residents alleged that the police have no control over the rising crime in the area.

Updated on:

10 Dec 2025 12:03 pm

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 12:02 pm

National News / JDU Leader Shot Dead in Bihar; Chest, Neck, and Eye Mutilated During Rapid Firing

