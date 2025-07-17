JDU Leader's Father Murdered in Bihar, Following Chandan Mishra's Killing

A second murder has caused alarm in Bihar following the killing of Chandan Mishra at Paras Hospital in Patna on Thursday morning. In Rohtas, the father of JDU block president Rakesh Kumar, alias Bhola, Parasnath Singh, was murdered under suspicious circumstances. Parasnath Singh was killed in Amara village, Tilouthu block, Sasaram. According to the police, Parasnath Singh had built a cowshed in the village two months ago, where he lived to look after his cattle and occasionally drove an auto-rickshaw to support his family.
Early Thursday morning, villagers discovered him murdered inside the cowshed. Blood was spread all around the scene. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the area, as he was the father of the ruling party's block president. The family is in shock. Locals described Parasnath Singh as a peaceful man actively involved in social work. However, they also mentioned his involvement in some land disputes. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
Upon receiving information, DSP Vandana Mishra arrived at the scene with a police force and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. The police are currently investigating all possible angles and have launched a search for those involved in the murder. Earlier on Thursday morning, some unidentified miscreants entered Paras Hospital in Patna and opened fire on Chandan Mishra, who was undergoing treatment there. Chandan later died during treatment.
Chandan Mishra (aged 25-30), a resident of Sonbarsa block, Buxar, was undergoing treatment at the hospital on parole. He had around 10 criminal cases registered against him, including murder. He had been in jail since 2024 and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.
This incident has raised questions about the law and order situation in Bihar. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that such incidents did not occur before 2005. Now, criminals are entering even large hospitals and shooting people inside wards. Several high-profile murders have taken place in Patna recently, including those of industrialist Gopal Khemka, sand businessman Ramakant Yadav, grocery merchant Vikram Jha, and lawyer Jitendra Kumar. Due to the frequent murders, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has called Bihar the ‘Crime Capital of India’.