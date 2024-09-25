Jehanabad Stampede: 7 killed in stampede at Siddheshwar Nath Temple, CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4-4 lakh compensation

CM Nitish Kumar makes a big announcement CM Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4-4 lakh to the families of the deceased. According to reports, the stampede occurred due to a dispute between local shopkeepers and devotees. The Jehanabad district administration also believes that the dispute led to the stampede-like situation.

7 killed in stampede During the Shravani Mela, the district administration deployed a large number of civil magistrates and police personnel on Monday. However, the stampede occurred due to the narrowness of the temple premises and the surrounding roads, resulting in the death of 7 devotees. 16 people were injured in the incident. According to the district administration’s press statement, the injured devotees were rushed to a nearby primary health center with the help of medical teams and control rooms. 10 devotees were discharged after receiving treatment.