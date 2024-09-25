scriptJehanabad Stampede: 7 killed in stampede at Siddheshwar Nath Temple, CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4-4 lakh compensation | Latest News | Patrika News
Jehanabad Stampede: 7 killed in stampede at Siddheshwar Nath Temple, CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4-4 lakh compensation

Bihar Stampede News: A stampede broke out at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple in Jehanabad district of Bihar, killing 7 people and injuring over 15.

Sep 25, 2024

Aishwarya Chouhan

Bihar Stampede News: A stampede broke out at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple in Jehanabad district of Bihar, killing 7 people and injuring over 15. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the incident and announced compensation for the victims’ families.

CM Nitish Kumar makes a big announcement

CM Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4-4 lakh to the families of the deceased. According to reports, the stampede occurred due to a dispute between local shopkeepers and devotees. The Jehanabad district administration also believes that the dispute led to the stampede-like situation.

7 killed in stampede

During the Shravani Mela, the district administration deployed a large number of civil magistrates and police personnel on Monday. However, the stampede occurred due to the narrowness of the temple premises and the surrounding roads, resulting in the death of 7 devotees. 16 people were injured in the incident. According to the district administration’s press statement, the injured devotees were rushed to a nearby primary health center with the help of medical teams and control rooms. 10 devotees were discharged after receiving treatment.

Administration faces allegations

It is being said that the geographical location of Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple on Barabar Hills is extremely challenging. After the sudden incident, the police took immediate action to control the situation. However, many eyewitnesses are blaming the administration for not making adequate arrangements. The police are identifying those involved in the local dispute. Meanwhile, following the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the families of the deceased will receive compensation of Rs 4-4 lakh under the Disaster Relief Fund, and the injured devotees will receive Rs 50,000 each. The payment will be made within 24 hours.

