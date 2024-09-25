scriptExcise Constable Recruitment: 10 deaths in recruitment race, over 100 unconscious | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Excise Constable Recruitment: 10 deaths in recruitment race, over 100 unconscious

Excise Constable Recruitment Jharkhand: Taking cognizance of the death and unconsciousness of candidates during the recruitment process, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given instructions to the officials.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand excise constable drive Several aspirants die during physical test

Jharkhand excise constable drive Several aspirants die during physical test

In Jharkhand, some candidates died during the physical examination for the recruitment of excise constables. The police said that the physical examination was being conducted at seven centers in Ranchi, Giridih, Hazaribagh, Palamu, East Singhbhum, and Sahibganj districts.

BJP Alleges Mismanagement

The BJP claimed that 10 candidates died during the campaign, and accused the officials of “mismanagement”. The highest number of deaths and unconsciousness cases during the recruitment process came from Palamu. Here, four people have died in two days, and more than 80 candidates are undergoing treatment. It is worth noting that more than 100 candidates have become unconscious and have been hospitalized in the state since the physical examination started on August 22.

What Do the Officials Say

The Jharkhand Police said on Saturday that some candidates died during the physical examination for the recruitment of excise constables. The police said that the physical examination was being conducted at seven centers in Ranchi, Giridih, Hazaribagh, Palamu, East Singhbhum, and Sahibganj districts.

CM Changes Recruitment Race Time

Taking cognizance of the death and unconsciousness of candidates during the recruitment process, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given instructions to the officials. Following the CM’s order, the timing of the recruitment race has been changed to 4 am from Saturday onwards, so that candidates do not have to face the scorching heat during the race.

News / National News / Excise Constable Recruitment: 10 deaths in recruitment race, over 100 unconscious

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

Asia

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

1 week ago

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

2 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

11 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

43 minutes ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

6 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

23 hours ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

National News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

in 5 hours

RSS supports caste census

National News

RSS supports caste census

in 5 hours

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

National News

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

in 5 hours

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

National News

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.