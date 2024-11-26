Jharkhand: 71 of 81 MLAs Are Crorepatis, Rameshwar Oraon Tops the Wealth Chart – Who’s the Poorest?

The Jharkhand Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the election affidavits of 80 out of 81 MLAs, revealing this information. Interestingly, the number of crorepati MLAs in the state increases with each election.

Know Who the Richest and Poorest MLA Is – 71 MLAs are crorepatis. In 2014, 41 MLAs were crorepatis, which increased to 56 in the 2019 elections. – The maximum number of 28 crorepati MLAs belongs to the JMM, followed by 20 from the BJP and 14 from the Congress.

– The richest MLA is Rameshwar Oraon (Congress) with assets worth Rs 42.20 crore. – The poorest MLA is Jayram Mahato (JLKM) with assets worth Rs 2.55 lakh. – Educational Qualifications: 50 MLAs are graduates or have higher education, 28 have education up to 12th standard.