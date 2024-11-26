scriptJharkhand: 71 of 81 MLAs Are Crorepatis, Rameshwar Oraon Tops the Wealth Chart – Who’s the Poorest? | Latest News | Patrika News
Jharkhand: 71 of 81 MLAs Are Crorepatis, Rameshwar Oraon Tops the Wealth Chart – Who’s the Poorest?

Jharkhand Richest-Poorest MLA: According to the analysis of election affidavits of 80 out of 81 MLAs by ADR, this information has been revealed.

New DelhiNov 26, 2024 / 09:38 am

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand Richest- Poorest MLA: Despite being considered a backward state in terms of development, Jharkhand’s MLAs are economically prosperous. Out of the 80 MLAs who won the recent assembly elections, 71 (89%) are crorepatis. The maximum number of crorepati MLAs belongs to the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
The Jharkhand Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the election affidavits of 80 out of 81 MLAs, revealing this information. Interestingly, the number of crorepati MLAs in the state increases with each election.

Know Who the Richest and Poorest MLA Is

– 71 MLAs are crorepatis. In 2014, 41 MLAs were crorepatis, which increased to 56 in the 2019 elections.

– The maximum number of 28 crorepati MLAs belongs to the JMM, followed by 20 from the BJP and 14 from the Congress.
– The richest MLA is Rameshwar Oraon (Congress) with assets worth Rs 42.20 crore.

– The poorest MLA is Jayram Mahato (JLKM) with assets worth Rs 2.55 lakh.

– Educational Qualifications: 50 MLAs are graduates or have higher education, 28 have education up to 12th standard.

