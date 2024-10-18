Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

Rules for Candidates If the candidate is from a registered party, they need to have one proposer, and if they are an independent or from an unrecognised political party, they need to have 10 proposers. The candidate cannot bring more than three vehicles within 100 meters of the Returning Officer’s office. The candidate’s name must be on the voter list of any assembly constituency in the state. Interested candidates can also file their nominations online through the Election Commission’s facility app.

Requirements for Filing Nomination While filing the nomination form, the candidate needs to submit three recent passport-sized photographs, a copy of their educational qualification certificate, a copy of the newly opened bank account, and an affidavit, also known as Form 26. In this affidavit, the candidate needs to provide detailed information about their movable and immovable assets, liabilities, and criminal records. The candidate will use their new bank account for all election-related transactions. A separate register will be maintained by the candidate and the election office to keep track of the expenses. A candidate can spend up to 40 lakh rupees in this election. The nomination fee for general category candidates is 10,000 rupees, and for scheduled caste candidates, it is 5,000 rupees.

Seats Going to Polls in the First Phase In the first phase, elections will be held on the following seats: Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Simaria, Chatra, Bahragora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Ichagarh, Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jagannathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawa, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Vishrampur, Chatra, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhavnathpur assembly seats.