scriptJharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Elections will be held on 43 assembly seats in the first phase. Candidates can file their nominations offline and online.

RanchiOct 18, 2024 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Notification for 43 assembly seats in the first phase has been issued. Candidates can file their nominations offline and online. The nomination process will start today.

Returning Officer’s office will accept nominations from 11 am to 3 pm. Each candidate can bring a maximum of four people with them to the Returning Officer’s chamber.

Rules for Candidates

If the candidate is from a registered party, they need to have one proposer, and if they are an independent or from an unrecognised political party, they need to have 10 proposers. The candidate cannot bring more than three vehicles within 100 meters of the Returning Officer’s office. The candidate’s name must be on the voter list of any assembly constituency in the state. Interested candidates can also file their nominations online through the Election Commission’s facility app.

Requirements for Filing Nomination

While filing the nomination form, the candidate needs to submit three recent passport-sized photographs, a copy of their educational qualification certificate, a copy of the newly opened bank account, and an affidavit, also known as Form 26. In this affidavit, the candidate needs to provide detailed information about their movable and immovable assets, liabilities, and criminal records. The candidate will use their new bank account for all election-related transactions. A separate register will be maintained by the candidate and the election office to keep track of the expenses. A candidate can spend up to 40 lakh rupees in this election. The nomination fee for general category candidates is 10,000 rupees, and for scheduled caste candidates, it is 5,000 rupees.

Seats Going to Polls in the First Phase

In the first phase, elections will be held on the following seats: Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Simaria, Chatra, Bahragora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Ichagarh, Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jagannathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawa, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Vishrampur, Chatra, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhavnathpur assembly seats.

Last Date for Filing Nomination

The last date for filing nominations is October 25, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28. The last date for withdrawing nominations is October 30.

News / National News / Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

in 29 minutes

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

National News

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

48 minutes ago

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

National News

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

15 minutes ago

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

39 minutes ago

Latest National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

in 4 hours

Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

National News

Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

in 2 hours

Home Ministry Issued Order to Remove NSG Commando From Security of PM

National News

Home Ministry Issued Order to Remove NSG Commando From Security of PM

in 58 minutes

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

in 29 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.