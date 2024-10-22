Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Notification for 38 seats in the second phase issued, see the full schedule here

scriptJharkhand Assembly Elections: Notification for 38 seats in the second phase issued, see the full schedule here | Latest News | Patrika News
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: The notification for the election to be held on 38 assembly seats in the second phase has been issued on Tuesday.

Oct 22, 2024

Patrika Desk

On Tuesday, the notification for the election of 38 Jharkhand assembly seats in the second phase was issued. Along with this, the process of filing nominations for these seats has also started. The last date for filing nominations is October 29, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30. Candidates can withdraw their names until November 1.

Nominations can be filed until October 25

In the first phase, the notification for the election to be held on 43 seats was issued on October 18. The last date for filing nominations is October 25. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28, and candidates can withdraw their names until October 30. So far, more than 30 candidates have filed their nominations for the first phase. This time, nomination papers are being filled in both offline and online modes.

Elections will be held on these seats in the second phase

The seats on which the election process has started today include Rajmahal, Boriyo, Barhet, Litipada, Pakur, Maheshpur, Sikaripada, Nala, Jamtara, Dumka, Jama, Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Deoghar, Podayahat, Godda, Mahagama, Ramgarh, Mandu, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Bokaro, Chandankyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara, Silli, and Khijri.

2.6 crore voters will exercise their franchise

A total of 2.6 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. For this, a total of 29,562 polling stations have been set up. Out of these, 5042 booths are in urban areas. On average, there will be 881 voters per booth.

Electoral battle between NDA and India Bloc

The main electoral battle in the state is between the NDA and the INDIA Bloc. The NDA has declared candidates on 77 out of 81 seats, while the Congress has declared candidates on 21 seats. The JMM, RJD, and CPI(M) have not officially declared their candidates yet. However, Mithilesh Thakur from Garhwa, Anant Pratap Dev from Bhavnathpur, Sanjeev Sardar from Potka, and Mangal Kalindi from Jugsalai have filed their nominations as authorized candidates of the JMM.

