Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Notification for 38 seats in the second phase issued, see the full schedule here

Nominations can be filed until October 25 In the first phase, the notification for the election to be held on 43 seats was issued on October 18. The last date for filing nominations is October 25. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28, and candidates can withdraw their names until October 30. So far, more than 30 candidates have filed their nominations for the first phase. This time, nomination papers are being filled in both offline and online modes.
Elections will be held on these seats in the second phase The seats on which the election process has started today include Rajmahal, Boriyo, Barhet, Litipada, Pakur, Maheshpur, Sikaripada, Nala, Jamtara, Dumka, Jama, Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Deoghar, Podayahat, Godda, Mahagama, Ramgarh, Mandu, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Bokaro, Chandankyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara, Silli, and Khijri.
2.6 crore voters will exercise their franchise A total of 2.6 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. For this, a total of 29,562 polling stations have been set up. Out of these, 5042 booths are in urban areas. On average, there will be 881 voters per booth.
Electoral battle between NDA and India Bloc The main electoral battle in the state is between the NDA and the INDIA Bloc. The NDA has declared candidates on 77 out of 81 seats, while the Congress has declared candidates on 21 seats. The JMM, RJD, and CPI(M) have not officially declared their candidates yet. However, Mithilesh Thakur from Garhwa, Anant Pratap Dev from Bhavnathpur, Sanjeev Sardar from Potka, and Mangal Kalindi from Jugsalai have filed their nominations as authorized candidates of the JMM.