Jharkhand ATS Apprehends Notorious Criminal Mayank Singh From Azerbaijan

Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena, a notorious criminal, has been extradited from Baku, Azerbaijan. Mayank was brought back to India by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). This marks the first-ever historical extradition for the Jharkhand Police.
After completing all formalities, Singh was brought to Ranchi. The ATS will produce him before a Ramgarh court today and seek his remand. This gangster has approximately 50 cases registered against him in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and other states.
ATS SP Rishiv Kumar Jha stated that they apprehended Mayank from Baku, Azerbaijan, and brought him back. This is the first successful extradition in the history of Jharkhand Police; we hope that other criminals residing outside the country will also be brought back soon.
He further stated that Mayank Singh is a crucial link between local gangster Aman Sahuw and the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Jha said that preliminary investigations reveal that Mayank is a contact person between Aman Sahuw and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We will interrogate him and gather complete information about the nature of the relationship between the two gangs in jail.
Based on intelligence, Raipur Police arrested four shooters of the Aman Sahuw gang from Rajasthan and Jharkhand on Sunday.
It is being reported that these shooters were working under Mayank Singh's instructions. Meanwhile, Mayank himself was allegedly committing crimes at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahuw.
All the shooters were in constant contact with Mayank. They carried out the targets of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahuw gangs. They also used codenames for their work and identity.