Jharkhand Election: When will BJP release the list of candidates, Champai Soren Reveals

CEC Meeting Held The BJP has become active after the announcement of the Jharkhand assembly election dates. The party’s central election committee meeting was held on Tuesday evening to discuss the names of candidates. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and national general secretary BL Santosh attended the meeting. Notably, Champai Soren, who left JMM and joined BJP, was also present at the meeting. The meeting discussed the names of probable candidates.

Elections to be Held in Two Phases The Election Commission announced the Jharkhand assembly election dates on Tuesday. Voting will be held on November 13 and 20 in Jharkhand. The results will be declared on November 23. In the first phase, the last date for nomination is October 25, scrutiny of nomination papers will be on October 28, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 30. In the second phase, the last date for nomination is October 29, scrutiny of nomination papers will be on October 30, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 1.

In the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections, the Mahagathbandhan won with a huge majority. Hemant Soren became the chief minister of the state for the second time. JMM won 30 seats, Congress won 16, RJD won one, and BJP won 25 seats.