Jharkhand Election: Will the Lotus Bloom in Jharkhand? BJP has Confidence on these Women Candidates

BJP Releases List of 66 Candidates The NDA parties have agreed on seat sharing for the 81 assembly seats in the state. The BJP will contest on 68 seats, while the AJSU will contest on 10 seats. The BJP has also released its first list of candidates, which includes 66 names. This list includes some faces who have left the JMM and joined the BJP. The BJP has made them its candidates for the assembly elections. One of the prominent faces is former CM Champai Soren.

Women Candidates Currently, Jharkhand has a government led by the JMM. The BJP is claiming to form the government in the state this time. The BJP has also trusted women candidates in this assembly election. Some of these candidates have a long history of politics in their families. The BJP has fielded Sita Soren from Jamtara, who is the sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Apart from this, Neera Yadav from Kodarma, Dr. Manju Devi from Jamua (SC), Munia Devi from Gandey, Tara Devi from Sindri, Arpna Sengupta from Nirsa, Ragini Singh from Jharia, and Meera Munda from Potka (ST) have been given tickets.