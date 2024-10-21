scriptJharkhand Election: Will the Lotus Bloom in Jharkhand? BJP has Confidence on these Women Candidates | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jharkhand Election: Will the Lotus Bloom in Jharkhand? BJP has Confidence on these Women Candidates

Jharkhand Election: BJP has also trusted women candidates in this assembly election. Some of these candidates have a long history of politics in their families.

RanchiOct 21, 2024 / 12:15 pm

Patrika Desk

The state will have assembly elections in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on November 23. After the announcement of the election dates, all political parties have started preparing. The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) parties have agreed on seat sharing, while the India Alliance parties have almost agreed on seat sharing. However, RJD is unhappy as it is demanding 22 seats in the state.

BJP Releases List of 66 Candidates

The NDA parties have agreed on seat sharing for the 81 assembly seats in the state. The BJP will contest on 68 seats, while the AJSU will contest on 10 seats. The BJP has also released its first list of candidates, which includes 66 names. This list includes some faces who have left the JMM and joined the BJP. The BJP has made them its candidates for the assembly elections. One of the prominent faces is former CM Champai Soren.

Women Candidates

Currently, Jharkhand has a government led by the JMM. The BJP is claiming to form the government in the state this time. The BJP has also trusted women candidates in this assembly election. Some of these candidates have a long history of politics in their families. The BJP has fielded Sita Soren from Jamtara, who is the sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Apart from this, Neera Yadav from Kodarma, Dr. Manju Devi from Jamua (SC), Munia Devi from Gandey, Tara Devi from Sindri, Arpna Sengupta from Nirsa, Ragini Singh from Jharia, and Meera Munda from Potka (ST) have been given tickets.

Many Candidates are Former MLAs

Many of the women candidates fielded by the BJP have been MLAs in the past. The BJP has also fielded Arjun Munda’s wife Meera Munda and former CM Raghuvar Das’s daughter-in-law Purnima Das Sahu as candidates. The BJP has announced its candidates for 66 out of 68 seats. The party will announce its candidates for the remaining two seats soon. On the other hand, the India Alliance has decided to contest 70 seats, but the Congress and JMM have not yet released their lists of candidates.

News / National News / Jharkhand Election: Will the Lotus Bloom in Jharkhand? BJP has Confidence on these Women Candidates

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

National News

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

in 1 hour

Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state

Education News

Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state

in 3 hours

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

in 53 minutes

Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

UP News

Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

in 1 hour

Latest National News

Jharkhand Election: Will the Lotus Bloom in Jharkhand? BJP has Confidence on these Women Candidates

National News

Jharkhand Election: Will the Lotus Bloom in Jharkhand? BJP has Confidence on these Women Candidates

in 4 hours

Important Update For Ration Card Holder: Know the e-KYC

National News

Important Update For Ration Card Holder: Know the e-KYC

in 2 hours

Weather Update: Cold Set to Arrive in North India from This Day! Heavy Rain Alert for These States

National News

Weather Update: Cold Set to Arrive in North India from This Day! Heavy Rain Alert for These States

in 1 hour

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

in 53 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.