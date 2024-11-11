Jharkhand: Helicopters, Trains, and Buses Sent to 225 Booths in Remote Areas Two Days Ahead

Many Polling Parties Sent via Helicopters Many polling parties have been sent via helicopters, while a large number of parties have been sent via buses and trains. The Chief Electoral Officer of the state, Ravi Kumar, said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a safe and fearless environment for the elections.

Many Polling Stations in Dense Forests and Hilly Areas In the five districts, many polling stations are located in dense forests and hilly areas. Some of these stations are in Naxal-affected areas and have been categorized as highly sensitive. It has been a challenge to conduct elections safely in these areas. To address this, polling officials have been sent to these areas two days in advance with tight security.