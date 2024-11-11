scriptJharkhand: Helicopters, Trains, and Buses Sent to 225 Booths in Remote Areas Two Days Ahead | Latest News | Patrika News
Jharkhand: Helicopters, Trains, and Buses Sent to 225 Booths in Remote Areas Two Days Ahead

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Polling parties have started leaving for remote areas for the first phase of voting on November 13.

Nov 11, 2024

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Polling parties have started leaving for remote areas for the first phase of voting on November 13. In the five districts of West Singhbhum, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Garhwa, 225 polling stations are located in remote and inaccessible areas. The polling parties have been dispatched to these areas two days in advance.

Many Polling Parties Sent via Helicopters

Many polling parties have been sent via helicopters, while a large number of parties have been sent via buses and trains. The Chief Electoral Officer of the state, Ravi Kumar, said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a safe and fearless environment for the elections.

Many Polling Stations in Dense Forests and Hilly Areas

In the five districts, many polling stations are located in dense forests and hilly areas. Some of these stations are in Naxal-affected areas and have been categorized as highly sensitive. It has been a challenge to conduct elections safely in these areas. To address this, polling officials have been sent to these areas two days in advance with tight security.

Voting for the First Phase on November 13

The polling parties will stay at the clusters today and tomorrow and will reach the polling stations on November 13. Voting will begin at 7 am on November 13. The fate of 683 candidates contesting for 43 assembly seats will be decided by 1 crore 37 lakh 10 thousand 717 voters. The total number of voters includes 68 lakh 73 thousand 455 men, 68 lakh 36 thousand 959 women, and 303 third-gender voters.

