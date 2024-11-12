Jharkhand: Voting for 43 seats tomorrow, Future of six ministers and four former CMs’ relatives is on stake

Champai Soren and his son are also contesting Six ministers of the current Hemant Soren government and four relatives of former CMs who are contesting on BJP tickets are fighting for their prestige in the first phase. Champai Soren himself is contesting, and his son Babulal is also in the fray from Ghatsila. Apart from this, the future of Meeradevi, wife of Arjun Munda, Geeta Koda, wife of Madhu Koda, and Purnima Das, daughter-in-law of Raghubar Das, will also be decided in the first phase.

Corruption, infiltration, schemes, and promises become issues The BJP has been trying to corner the government on corruption issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held large rallies in Ranchi, Garhwa, and Gumla, targeting the Hemant Soren government. The BJP has also raised the issue of religious conversion and Bangladesh infiltrators, which may help the party to polarize Hindu votes. The India Alliance has focused on development and welfare schemes, promising to provide Rs 1,000 to women, increase the amount to Rs 2,500 if they win, waive off electricity bills, provide scholarships, and give homes to 25 lakh people.

Campaigning ends for Wayanad and 33 assembly by-elections Campaigning has also ended for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election and 33 assembly by-elections in 11 states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad.

Jharkhand: In the first phase,

Total candidates – 683

Voters – 13685509

Voters between 18-30 years – 4188636

Voters above 100 years – 995