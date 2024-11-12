Jharkhand: Voting for 43 seats tomorrow, Future of six ministers and four former CMs’ relatives is on stake

scriptJharkhand: Voting for 43 seats tomorrow, Future of six ministers and four former CMs’ relatives is on stake | Jharkhand: Voting for 43 seats tomorrow, Career of six ministers and four former CMs&#39; relatives hangs in balance | Latest News | Patrika News
Jharkhand: In the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the fate of six ministers of the current Hemant Soren government and four relatives of former CMs who are contesting on BJP tickets hangs in balance in the first phase. Read Devendra Goswami’s special report…

RanchiNov 12, 2024 / 11:40 am

Jharkhand: The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections will see voting on 43 seats tomorrow, and before that, candidates are focusing on door-to-door canvassing and booth management. In the previous election, the India Alliance had won 28 out of 43 seats in the first phase. It is believed that the party that performs well in this phase will win the state’s power. This phase will see voting on 20 out of 28 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are in a direct contest on these seats. The Kholhan region, where four former CMs have influence, is crucial, and it will be challenging for the India Alliance to repeat its past performance.

Champai Soren and his son are also contesting

Six ministers of the current Hemant Soren government and four relatives of former CMs who are contesting on BJP tickets are fighting for their prestige in the first phase. Champai Soren himself is contesting, and his son Babulal is also in the fray from Ghatsila. Apart from this, the future of Meeradevi, wife of Arjun Munda, Geeta Koda, wife of Madhu Koda, and Purnima Das, daughter-in-law of Raghubar Das, will also be decided in the first phase.

Corruption, infiltration, schemes, and promises become issues

The BJP has been trying to corner the government on corruption issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held large rallies in Ranchi, Garhwa, and Gumla, targeting the Hemant Soren government. The BJP has also raised the issue of religious conversion and Bangladesh infiltrators, which may help the party to polarize Hindu votes. The India Alliance has focused on development and welfare schemes, promising to provide Rs 1,000 to women, increase the amount to Rs 2,500 if they win, waive off electricity bills, provide scholarships, and give homes to 25 lakh people.

Campaigning ends for Wayanad and 33 assembly by-elections

Campaigning has also ended for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election and 33 assembly by-elections in 11 states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad.
Jharkhand: In the first phase,
Total candidates – 683
Voters – 13685509
Voters between 18-30 years – 4188636
Voters above 100 years – 995

