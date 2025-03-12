Jio Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for Affordable High-Speed Internet

Under this agreement, satellite-based broadband services will now be available across the country, including rural and remote areas of India. This move will help connect inaccessible areas where providing traditional connectivity has been a challenge.

Jio, the world’s largest mobile operator, and Starlink, a leading operator of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, will work together to transform India’s digital landscape through this partnership. Starlink solutions will be available to Jio customers through Jio stores as well as online platforms. Jio stated in its release that this agreement with SpaceX will make reliable internet accessible to all enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India.

Starlink’s technology will complement JioAirFiber and JioFiber services by expanding high-speed internet in a fast and affordable manner, even in the most challenging locations. Both companies will also explore other potential avenues of collaboration within India’s digital ecosystem.

Affordable and High-Speed Broadband Commenting on the partnership, Reliance Jio’s Group CEO Mathew Oommen said, “Providing affordable and high-speed broadband access to every Indian is Jio’s top priority. Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India reinforces this commitment and is a significant step towards seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-powered era, empowering communities and businesses across the nation.”

JIO and Airtel’s Market Cap Reliance Jio (Reliance Jio) : The market cap of Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, is not listed separately as it is part of Reliance Industries Limited. As of 12 March 2025, Reliance Industries’ total market cap is approximately ₹19.5 lakh crore (approximately $235 billion), with Jio’s contribution considered a significant portion.

Bharti Airtel (Bharti Airtel): As of 12 March 2025, Bharti Airtel's market cap is approximately ₹8.5 lakh crore (approximately $102 billion). SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said, "We appreciate Jio's commitment to advancing India's connectivity. We look forward to working with Jio, obtaining the necessary authorisations from the Indian government, and providing access to Starlink's high-speed internet services to people, organisations and businesses."

This agreement is subject to obtaining the necessary government approvals for SpaceX to launch Starlink services in India. This partnership between Jio and Starlink is poised to usher in a new chapter in the Indian telecom market, not only providing affordable and fast internet services to customers but also taking competition to new heights.