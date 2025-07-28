28 July 2025,

Monday

National News

J-K: Three terrorists killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ encounter

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Indian Army J&K (Photo: IANS)
Indian Army J&amp;K (Photo: IANS)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said. "OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress" the Chinar Corp said in a previous post on X. The operation is still in progress.

Further information awaited.

(ANI)

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 02:08 pm

English News / National News / J-K: Three terrorists killed in 'Operation Mahadev' encounter
