JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

Ranchi Seat to Mahua Maji Sukhram Uraon will contest from Chakradharpur, Snehlata Kandulna from Khunti, and Jiga Susaran Horo from Sisai. The party has so far fielded candidates in 41 seats. Party’s central general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey said that the announcement of candidates for one or two more seats will be made soon. Earlier, in the first and second lists, Hemant Soren will contest from his traditional seat Barhet, while his wife Kalpana Soren will contest from Gandey seat in Giridih district. Hemant Soren’s brother Basant Soren will contest from Dumka again. Nalin Soren, who was elected as an MP from Dumka Lok Sabha seat, has been given a ticket from Shikaripara, while Jagat Munda, son of Joba Munda, has been fielded from Manoharpur. Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji has been given a ticket from the Ranchi seat.

These are the Candidates The party has dropped the ticket of its current MLA Dinesh William Marandi from Littipara. Instead, Hemlal Murmu has been given a ticket. The party has also fielded candidates in other seats, including Rajmahal, Boriyo, Maheshpur, Nala, Madhupur, Sarath, Giridih, Dumri, Chandankyari, Tundi, Baharagora, and others.