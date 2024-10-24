scriptJMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far | Latest News | Patrika News
JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has released its third list, in which three MLAs have been made candidates again. Yogendra Prasad will contest from Gomia, Sukhram Uraon from Chakradharpur, Chamra Linda from Bishunpur, and Snehlata Kandulna from Khunti. Two seats are left to be announced.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released the list of candidates for five more seats in the Jharkhand Assembly Election on Wednesday evening. Yogendra Prasad has been made a candidate for the Gomia Assembly seat. He was the chairman of the State Backward Class Commission till recently. He has been an MLA from this seat before. The party has fielded Chamra Linda, the current MLA from Bishunpur, again. He had rebelled against the party in the recent Lok Sabha election and was suspended. However, after meeting CM Hemant Soren two-three days ago, he was granted a ticket again.

Ranchi Seat to Mahua Maji

Sukhram Uraon will contest from Chakradharpur, Snehlata Kandulna from Khunti, and Jiga Susaran Horo from Sisai. The party has so far fielded candidates in 41 seats. Party’s central general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey said that the announcement of candidates for one or two more seats will be made soon. Earlier, in the first and second lists, Hemant Soren will contest from his traditional seat Barhet, while his wife Kalpana Soren will contest from Gandey seat in Giridih district. Hemant Soren’s brother Basant Soren will contest from Dumka again. Nalin Soren, who was elected as an MP from Dumka Lok Sabha seat, has been given a ticket from Shikaripara, while Jagat Munda, son of Joba Munda, has been fielded from Manoharpur. Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji has been given a ticket from the Ranchi seat.

These are the Candidates

The party has dropped the ticket of its current MLA Dinesh William Marandi from Littipara. Instead, Hemlal Murmu has been given a ticket. The party has also fielded candidates in other seats, including Rajmahal, Boriyo, Maheshpur, Nala, Madhupur, Sarath, Giridih, Dumri, Chandankyari, Tundi, Baharagora, and others.

Who has been included?

Other candidates include Ramdas Soren from Ghatsila, Sanjeev Sardar from Potka, Mangal Kalindi from Jugsalai, Savita Mahato from Ichagarh, Deepak Birua from Chaibasa, Niral Purti from Majhgaon, Dashrath Gagrai from Kharsawan, and Vikas Munda from Tamad seat, Sandip Gudiya from Torpa, Bhushan Tirkey from Gumla, Vaidyanath Ram from Latehar, Mithilesh Kumar Thakur from Garhwa, Kedar Hajra from Jamua, Anant Pratap Dev from Bhawnathpur, Manoj Chandra from Simaria, Amit Mahato from Silli, Janki Yadav from Barkattha, and Nizamuddin Ansari from Dhanwar.

