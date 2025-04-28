scriptJNUSU: ABVP breaches Left stronghold in JNU after 10 years, Vaibhav Meena wins joint secretary post | JNUSU: ABVP breaches Left stronghold in JNU after 10 years, Vaibhav Meena wins joint secretary post | Latest News | Patrika News
JNUSU: ABVP breaches Left stronghold in JNU after 10 years, Vaibhav Meena wins joint secretary post

In JNU, traditionally dominated by left-wing organisations like AISA, SFI, and DSF, the rise of ABVP signifies a major shift.

BharatApr 28, 2025 / 09:19 am

Patrika Desk

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a bastion of left-wing ideology for decades, witnessed a seismic shift in its 2025 student union elections. The counting of votes on Sunday saw the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) make a historic breakthrough, capturing the left’s stronghold and hoisting the saffron flag. After a decade, the ABVP not only secured 23 out of 42 councillor seats in the JNU student union elections but also maintained its lead in all four key central panel positions—President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary. This victory signals the dawn of a new era in JNU’s student politics.

Vaibhav Meena Elected Joint Secretary

The counting process continued late into the night, during which ABVP candidates stayed ahead for all major posts after counting over 3,000 votes. For the president’s post, ABVP’s Shikha Swaraj took a narrow lead over AISA and DSF’s joint candidate, Nitish Kumar. Nittu Gautam for vice-president, Kunal Rai for general secretary, and Vaibhav Meena for joint secretary also performed strongly and moved closer to victory. Vaibhav Meena’s lead for the joint secretary post made the win even more memorable for ABVP.

ABVP’s Strong Re-entry into the Left’s Stronghold

JNU, traditionally dominated by left-wing organisations like AISA, SFI, and DSF, has witnessed a significant upsurge in ABVP’s influence, signifying a major change. Increasing ideological diversity among students and the ABVP’s strategic activism presented a formidable challenge to left-wing organisations this time. Young leaders like Vaibhav Meena not only effectively presented the organisation’s ideology but also successfully championed students’ issues, becoming their voice.
This victory is not only a milestone for the ABVP but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in JNU’s political history. As the vote counting progresses, everyone is watching to see if the ABVP can convert this lead into a final victory and fully unfurl the saffron flag at JNU.

