JPC meeting witnesses allegations of land grabbing against Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition MPs boycott

Waqf Amendment Bill: The meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted for the Waqf Amendment Bill was boycotted by opposition MPs today.

New Delhi•Oct 15, 2024 / 12:17 pm• Patrika Desk

JPC Meeting on Waqf Bill

The meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted for the Waqf Amendment Bill was boycotted by opposition MPs today. Opposition MPs alleged that the presentation by Anwar Manippadi, former Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission and Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation, was not about the Waqf Bill. They alleged that the Karnataka government and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are leveling unnecessary allegations against Anwar, which are not acceptable and not in line with the committee’s principles.

These leaders opposed Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi and Imran Masood, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant, DMK’s A Raja, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, SP’s Mohibullah and AAP’s Sanjay Singh opposed. “The committee is not working with principles” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said that they boycotted the JPC meeting because the committee is not working with principles. He said that they boycotted because the committee was not working with principles and standards. Ethically and fundamentally, they are wrong.