National News

June Heat to Linger for Nine More Days

According to statistics, half of the country’s agriculture lacks irrigation facilities. These farms are entirely dependent on the monsoon rains between June and September.

BharatJun 03, 2025 / 08:46 am

Patrika Desk

The monsoon arrived in India with considerable speed, but its progress has now slowed

The monsoon arrived in India with considerable speed, but its progress has now slowed. As a result, the nation will have to endure the scorching June heat for another nine days. It is expected that the monsoon, which arrived earlier than usual after a 16-year gap, will resume its full intensity from the 11th or 12th of June. This information was provided by a scientist from the Meteorological Department.

Monsoon: The Source of Water for Lakes

The monsoon is the lifeline of a $4 trillion economy. It covers 70% of the country and provides the life-giving water for crops. It also serves as the source of water for dams and lakes. According to statistics, half of the country’s agriculture lacks direct irrigation systems. They are entirely dependent on the monsoon rains, which typically last from June to September.

Increased Intensity Expected Around June 11-12

S.D. Sanan, a scientist from the Pune-based Meteorological Department centre, stated that the monsoon’s pace has slowed in recent days but will pick up again around the 11th and 12th of June. After that, it will cover the remaining parts of the country.

Monsoon Arrived via Kerala on May 24

The monsoon entered the country via Kerala on May 24 and subsequently reached parts of South, Northwest, and West India. However, its pace slowed down after a few days. The Meteorological Department has prepared a comprehensive chart detailing when and where the monsoon began to weaken.

Reactivation Expected from the Bay of Bengal

According to the Meteorological Department, changes will occur in the Bay of Bengal around June 11, leading to a rainy atmosphere in the northern parts of the country. Monsoon rains are expected to begin in Kerala from June 1st, typically spreading across the entire country by mid-July. This provides farmers with time to plant paddy and other crops.

Farmers Express Happiness

According to the Meteorological Department, the early arrival of the monsoon has brought joy to farmers. Its early arrival has also surprised them. A trader from Mumbai stated that until the rains intensify, farmers have decided to plant soybeans, cotton, and other summer crops. They are waiting for the soil to absorb more water.

