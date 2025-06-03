June Heat to Linger for Nine More Days

Monsoon: The Source of Water for Lakes The monsoon is the lifeline of a $4 trillion economy. It covers 70% of the country and provides the life-giving water for crops. It also serves as the source of water for dams and lakes. According to statistics, half of the country’s agriculture lacks direct irrigation systems. They are entirely dependent on the monsoon rains, which typically last from June to September.

Increased Intensity Expected Around June 11-12 S.D. Sanan, a scientist from the Pune-based Meteorological Department centre, stated that the monsoon’s pace has slowed in recent days but will pick up again around the 11th and 12th of June. After that, it will cover the remaining parts of the country.

Monsoon Arrived via Kerala on May 24 The monsoon entered the country via Kerala on May 24 and subsequently reached parts of South, Northwest, and West India. However, its pace slowed down after a few days. The Meteorological Department has prepared a comprehensive chart detailing when and where the monsoon began to weaken.

Reactivation Expected from the Bay of Bengal According to the Meteorological Department, changes will occur in the Bay of Bengal around June 11, leading to a rainy atmosphere in the northern parts of the country. Monsoon rains are expected to begin in Kerala from June 1st, typically spreading across the entire country by mid-July. This provides farmers with time to plant paddy and other crops.