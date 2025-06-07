scriptJune Heatwave to Return as Monsoon Remains Elusive; Temperatures to Hit 44°C on 9th | Latest News | Patrika News
June Heatwave to Return as Monsoon Remains Elusive; Temperatures to Hit 44°C on 9th

There is hope that the monsoon will soon become active again in South India.

Jun 07, 2025 / 05:58 pm

Patrika Desk

IMD Heat wave warning

Heat Wave (Courtesy: Patrika)

The Meteorological Department has warned people about rising temperatures. According to the department, a heatwave will sweep across the country in the coming days. The entire northern and central India will feel the intensity of the sun. Naresh Kumar, a scientist at the Meteorological Department, said that the temperature is currently normal or below normal. However, from the 9th onwards, the June heat will scorch again.

Heatwave warning between 9th and 11th June

Kumar stated that a heatwave warning has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and the National Capital Region, and western Uttar Pradesh between 9th and 11th June. Temperatures will reach 43 to 44 degrees Celsius. Hot winds are expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh on 9th and 10th June, and in western Rajasthan between 8th and 11th June.

Monsoon to reactivate in eastern and southern India

According to Kumar, the monsoon may reactivate in southern India. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in the next 3 to 4 days. Rain will continue in eastern and southern India for the next 7 days. Winds of 40 km per hour are expected in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka between 7th and 10th June, along with the possibility of rain. A warning of heavy rainfall has been issued between 11th and 13th June.

Weather in Eastern and Central India

According to the Meteorological Department, strong winds are likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between 7th and 11th June. Light rain is also possible. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

