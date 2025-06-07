June Heatwave to Return as Monsoon Remains Elusive; Temperatures to Hit 44°C on 9th

Heatwave warning between 9th and 11th June Kumar stated that a heatwave warning has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and the National Capital Region, and western Uttar Pradesh between 9th and 11th June. Temperatures will reach 43 to 44 degrees Celsius. Hot winds are expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh on 9th and 10th June, and in western Rajasthan between 8th and 11th June.

Monsoon to reactivate in eastern and southern India According to Kumar, the monsoon may reactivate in southern India. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in the next 3 to 4 days. Rain will continue in eastern and southern India for the next 7 days. Winds of 40 km per hour are expected in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka between 7th and 10th June, along with the possibility of rain. A warning of heavy rainfall has been issued between 11th and 13th June.