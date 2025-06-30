June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

136% More Rainfall in Rajasthan, 42% in Madhya Pradesh According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, 11 states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, recorded above-normal rainfall in June. Ladakh experienced 305% more rainfall than normal, while Rajasthan saw 136% more. Twelve states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, recorded normal rainfall. However, some eastern and northeastern states, including the capital Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, are still awaiting good rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Several States in the Next Two Weeks According to the IMD, three weather systems from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are boosting monsoon activities in eastern, western, and central India. This is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of central and eastern India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, over the next two weeks.

1.3 Million Hectares Increase in Sowing The early arrival of the monsoon has also increased the area under Kharif crop sowing. By 20 June, Kharif sowing had been completed in 137.84 lakh hectares, which is 13 lakh hectares more than last year. Last year, sowing was done in 124.88 lakh hectares during this period. Rice sowing has also increased by 58%, reaching 13.22 lakh hectares.

June Rainfall Below Normal for 8 out of 10 Years 2015: -16%

2016: -11%

2017: -4%

2018: -5%

2019: -33%

2020: 18%

2021: 8%

2022: -8%

2023: -10%

2024: -11%

(2020 and 2021 saw above-normal rainfall) Yamunotri Highway Closed in Several Places, Char Dham Yatra Suspended for 24 Hours Heavy rainfall has closed several routes, including the Yamunotri Highway, stranding pilgrims. Over 1000 pilgrims are stranded in the Jankichatti, Phoolchatti, Kharsali, Rana Chatti, and Syana Chatti areas on the way to Yamunotri Dham. Considering the heavy rainfall alert, the Char Dham Yatra was suspended for the next 24 hours on Sunday. Instructions have been given to stop pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, and Sonprayag.