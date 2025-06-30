scriptJune Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States | Latest News | Patrika News
June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

Rain Alert: India has recorded 7% more rainfall in June than usual due to the early arrival of the monsoon. This is the highest rainfall in the last four years. Rajasthan received 136% more rainfall than normal, while Madhya Pradesh recorded 42% above average rainfall.

BharatJun 30, 2025 / 09:02 am

Patrika Desk

Heavy rain alert issued for these states over the next 15 days

Monsoon Updates: This year, the southwest monsoon arrived eight days early and covered the entire country nine days ahead of schedule. The normal date for the monsoon to cover the entire country is 8 July. Due to the early arrival of the monsoon, India recorded 7% more rainfall in June, the highest in the last four years. Farmers have also benefited from the monsoon’s grace. This year, the Kharif sowing has increased by 1.3 million hectares compared to last year. However, rainfall remains below normal in several areas.

136% More Rainfall in Rajasthan, 42% in Madhya Pradesh

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, 11 states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, recorded above-normal rainfall in June. Ladakh experienced 305% more rainfall than normal, while Rajasthan saw 136% more. Twelve states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, recorded normal rainfall. However, some eastern and northeastern states, including the capital Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, are still awaiting good rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Several States in the Next Two Weeks

According to the IMD, three weather systems from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are boosting monsoon activities in eastern, western, and central India. This is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of central and eastern India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, over the next two weeks.

1.3 Million Hectares Increase in Sowing

The early arrival of the monsoon has also increased the area under Kharif crop sowing. By 20 June, Kharif sowing had been completed in 137.84 lakh hectares, which is 13 lakh hectares more than last year. Last year, sowing was done in 124.88 lakh hectares during this period. Rice sowing has also increased by 58%, reaching 13.22 lakh hectares.

June Rainfall Below Normal for 8 out of 10 Years

2015: -16%
2016: -11%
2017: -4%
2018: -5%
2019: -33%
2020: 18%
2021: 8%
2022: -8%
2023: -10%
2024: -11%
(2020 and 2021 saw above-normal rainfall)

Yamunotri Highway Closed in Several Places, Char Dham Yatra Suspended for 24 Hours

Heavy rainfall has closed several routes, including the Yamunotri Highway, stranding pilgrims. Over 1000 pilgrims are stranded in the Jankichatti, Phoolchatti, Kharsali, Rana Chatti, and Syana Chatti areas on the way to Yamunotri Dham. Considering the heavy rainfall alert, the Char Dham Yatra was suspended for the next 24 hours on Sunday. Instructions have been given to stop pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, and Sonprayag.

Several Labourers Missing After Cloudburst

Eight to ten labourers working on a hotel construction site near Silaiband between Paligaad Ojri Dabarkot on the Yamunotri Highway are reported missing after a cloudburst. The administration team and SDRF have launched a rescue operation to search for the missing labourers.

