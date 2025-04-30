scriptJustice B.R. Gavai Appointed India's 52nd Chief Justice | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Justice B.R. Gavai Appointed India's 52nd Chief Justice

Justice BR Gavai Appointed as India’s Next Chief Justice: The Government of India has appointed Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai (BR Gavai) as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will assume office on 14 May and serve until 23 November 2025.

Apr 30, 2025 / 02:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai will assume charge as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) from 14 May 2025. His appointment was made on 29 April 2025, following a recommendation from the current CJI, Justice Sanjeev Khanna, and approval from President Droupadi Murmu. Justice Gavai will be the second Dalit CJI of the country, after Justice K.G. Balakrishnan. His tenure will be approximately six months, until 23 November 2025. His role in landmark cases such as Article 370 and demonetisation, along with other significant judgments, has established him as an influential judge. Details of his key judgments are outlined below.

Key Judgments

Justice Gavai has played a significant role in several cases of constitutional and social importance in the Supreme Court. Some of his notable judgments are as follows:

Article 370 (Jammu and Kashmir)
In December 2023, Justice Gavai was part of a five-judge constitutional bench that unanimously upheld the central government’s decision to revoke Article 370 on 5 August 2019. This decision approved the ending of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its division into two Union Territories. This marked a historic change in India’s administrative and political framework.
Demonetisation (2016)
In January 2023, Justice Gavai was part of a five-judge constitutional bench that upheld, by a 4:1 majority, the central government’s decision to demonetise ₹500 and ₹1000 notes on 8 November 2016. This judgment validated the demonetisation process and its objectives (curbing black money and counterfeit currency).
Electoral Bonds Scheme
In 2023, Justice Gavai was part of a five-judge bench that declared the Electoral Bonds Scheme unconstitutional and void. This scheme allowed anonymous donations to political parties, and this judgment was a significant step towards transparency in political funding.
Bulldozer Actions
In 2024, the bench of Justice Gavai and Justice K.V. Viswanathan issued nationwide guidelines against the demolition of properties using bulldozers in the name of illegal construction or punitive action. The judgment mandated prior notice and a 15-day interval, curbing the arbitrariness of the executive.
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination
In 2022, a bench headed by Justice Gavai ordered the release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case after more than 30 years of imprisonment. This decision was based on the Tamil Nadu government’s recommendation for release and the inaction of the Governor.
Sub-categorisation within Scheduled Castes
In 2024, Justice Gavai was part of a seven-judge bench that approved sub-categorisation within Scheduled Caste reservations. In his separate judgment, he suggested that economically well-off Scheduled Caste communities should voluntarily relinquish reservations, sparking a new discussion on social justice.
Modi Surname Case
Justice Gavai was part of the bench that granted relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ case. This judgment stayed his conviction, leading to the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.
Stamp Act
Justice Gavai was part of a seven-judge bench that ruled that agreements without stamp duty under the Stamp Act are invalid. This was a decision that brought clarity to commercial and legal transactions.
Environmental Protection
Justice Gavai adopted a strict stance in the case of the destruction of 100 acres of forest in Hyderabad’s Kacha Gachibowli. He headed the bench hearing cases related to forest conservation, prioritising environmental protection.

Judicial Background

Early Career: Justice Gavai began his legal practice in 1985 and became a judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003. He was appointed a Supreme Court judge on 24 May 2019.
Special Contributions: Justice Gavai has demonstrated commitment to constitutional values and social justice. He has stated, “I am a Supreme Court judge because of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.”

Dalit Representation: His appointment as the second Dalit CJI symbolises social inclusion.

Current Context

Despite his short tenure (6 months), Justice Gavai’s time as CJI will be significant, as the Supreme Court is hearing sensitive cases such as the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. His impartiality and constitutional approach have also been praised by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

News / National News / Justice B.R. Gavai Appointed India's 52nd Chief Justice

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next Chief Justice of India

National News

Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next Chief Justice of India

in 5 hours

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

National News

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

2 hours ago

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

Education News

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

in 1 hour

Rajasthan to Implement New Electricity Billing System

Special

Rajasthan to Implement New Electricity Billing System

1 hour ago

Latest National News

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

National News

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

2 hours ago

Pakistan Holds Midnight Press Conference, Claims Imminent Indian Attack

National News

Pakistan Holds Midnight Press Conference, Claims Imminent Indian Attack

2 hours ago

RBI Tells Banks to Boost Rs100, Rs200 ATM Supply

National News

RBI Tells Banks to Boost Rs100, Rs200 ATM Supply

21 hours ago

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

National News

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.