Justice BR Gavai Sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India

From Architecture to Law Justice Gavai was born on 24 November 1960 into a middle-class family in Amravati, Maharashtra. His father, Ramkrishna Gavai, a lawyer and social activist, always encouraged his son to dream big and contribute significantly to society. Justice Gavai initially showed an interest in architecture and dreamt of a career in that field. However, his father offered advice that altered the trajectory of his life.

His Father’s Words In an interview, Justice Gavai recounted his father’s words: “One day, you will become the CJI, but to achieve this, you must walk the path of hard work, honesty, and social responsibility. Law is a profession where you can not only build your own identity but also deliver justice to the vulnerable sections of society.” This advice profoundly impacted the young Bhushan. He abandoned his architectural aspirations, pursued legal studies, and obtained his LLB degree from Nagpur University in 1980.

Father’s Advice and Social Responsibility Justice Gavai’s father, Ramkrishna Gavai, was not only a lawyer but also a prominent social activist working for the upliftment of the Dalit community. He instilled in his son the understanding that the legal profession is not merely a means of earning money but a powerful tool for bringing about societal change. This lesson from his father motivated Justice Gavai not only to excel in law but also to dedicate himself to social justice.

Beginning at the Bombay High Court His father also said, “Becoming CJI is no small feat, but you must never compromise your principles.” Justice Gavai made this advice the guiding principle of his life. He began his legal practice and started practicing at the Bombay High Court in 1987, where he established his expertise in criminal and constitutional law.

A Six-Month Term Justice Gavai, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will now lead the nation’s highest judicial system. His tenure will be six months, ending on 23 November 2025, upon reaching the age of 65. During this time, his role will be to provide direction on significant cases related to constitutional and social justice, as he has done throughout his career. His career includes contributions to landmark decisions such as demonetisation, Article 370, and electoral bonds, reflecting his legal acumen and impartiality. In this brief six-month term, Justice Gavai will face the challenge of maintaining stability and continuity within the judicial system. His appointment is considered a significant step in the judicial field, further empowering the values of equality and justice within India’s diverse society.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Justice BR Gavai as the Chief Justice of India (CJI). (Video Source: President of India/social media) pic.twitter.com/3J9xMbz3kw— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025 A Journey from Humble Beginnings Justice Gavai’s career is an inspiring story. He was appointed a judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003. In 2019, he became a Supreme Court judge, and on 14 May 2025, he was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India. Commenting on this achievement, his mother stated in an interview with NDTV, “Nothing can deter my son from the path of justice. He always followed his father’s teachings and achieved this position through hard work.” Justice Gavai’s career is an inspiring story. He was appointed a judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003. In 2019, he became a Supreme Court judge, and on 14 May 2025, he was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India. Commenting on this achievement, his mother stated in an interview with NDTV, “Nothing can deter my son from the path of justice. He always followed his father’s teachings and achieved this position through hard work.”