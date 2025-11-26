Kamala Pasand Pan Masala owner’s daughter-in-law allegedly commits suicide

A shocking piece of news has emerged from the capital, Delhi. The daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishore Chaurasia, owner of the famous pan masala companies Kamla Pasand and Rajshree Group, has allegedly committed suicide. The deceased, Deepti Chaurasia (40), was found hanging by her dupatta at her residence in Vasant Vihar on Tuesday evening. The police have taken possession of Deepti's body and have begun investigating the matter.
According to reports, the police recovered Deepti's diary from the scene. However, according to police sources, Deepti has not directly accused anyone in this note. But she has mentioned a dispute with her husband. Meanwhile, Deepti's maternal family has levelled serious allegations against her in-laws, accusing them of abetting her suicide. Deepti's family has filed a written complaint against Kamal Kishore's family and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.
Deepti married Harpreet Chaurasia, son of Kamal Kishore, in 2010. The couple also has a 14-year-old son. According to reports, Harpreet Chaurasia has been married twice, and his second wife is said to be an actress from South Indian films. As per reports, Deepti wrote in her suicide note, "If there is no love, no trust in a relationship, then what is the reason to stay in the relationship and live?"
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending