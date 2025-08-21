Kapil Mishra claims attack on CM Rekha Gupta part of ‘planned conspiracy’

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, speaking to reporters after meeting CM Rekha Gupta at her residence on Thursday, stated, “This was no ordinary attack. It was a hate-filled attack carried out as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. The attacker tried to kill the Chief Minister by throwing her to the ground.” He claimed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance of the CM’s private residence in Shalimar Bagh before the attack, evidence of which has been found in two videos and CCTV footage recovered from his phone. Mishra also stated that the accused is a professional criminal with nine criminal cases registered against him, including attempted murder and smuggling.