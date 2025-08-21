Kapil Mishra claims attack on CM Rekha Gupta part of ‘planned conspiracy’

An attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public hearing) programme at her Civil Lines camp office on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, has sent shockwaves through political circles. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has made a significant claim, describing the attack as part of a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’.
At approximately 8:15 am on Wednesday, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was hearing complaints from the public during the Jan Sunwai, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, attacked her. The accused, posing as a complainant, gained entry and suddenly assaulted the CM, causing injuries to her head, shoulder, and hand. Following the attack, the accused was taken into custody by the Delhi Police, and a case has been registered against him under several sections, including attempted murder.
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, speaking to reporters after meeting CM Rekha Gupta at her residence on Thursday, stated, “This was no ordinary attack. It was a hate-filled attack carried out as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. The attacker tried to kill the Chief Minister by throwing her to the ground.” He claimed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance of the CM’s private residence in Shalimar Bagh before the attack, evidence of which has been found in two videos and CCTV footage recovered from his phone. Mishra also stated that the accused is a professional criminal with nine criminal cases registered against him, including attempted murder and smuggling.
The incident has raised questions about the Chief Minister’s Z+ security arrangements. Given the seriousness of the attack, the Delhi Police has taken the accused into five-day remand and is investigating his call detail records (CDR) and social media accounts. The police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack and whether any larger conspiracy is involved. Sources indicate that the accused conducted reconnaissance of the CM’s residence on 19 August and stayed at Gujarat Bhavan in Civil Lines, just 800 metres from the CM’s camp office.
Following the attack, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a statement on social media, saying, “The attack on me during the Jan Sunwai was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt to undermine our commitment to serving Delhi and the welfare of its people. I was in shock, but I am feeling better now. Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people.” She also clarified that she would soon resume her work amongst the public as before.
Opposition parties have also reacted to the incident. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former CM Atishi condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the culprits. However, BJP MLA Harish Khurana claimed that the attacker had links to the AAP, a claim the AAP rejected, stating the photo was AI-generated.
Police investigations have revealed that the accused, Rajesh Bhai Khimji, is a history-sheeter with five previous criminal cases registered against him, including three cases of liquor smuggling and two of assault. The Delhi Police Special Cell and IB are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.