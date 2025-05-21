Karnataka: Bengaluru Floods Overshadow Congress Government’s Anniversary Celebrations

Government officials and administrative staff gathered in Vijayanagara, approximately 350 km from the capital. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, led the celebrations at the Jindal Airport in Vijayanagara. The heavy rain continued as the “Samarpan Sankalp Samavesh” (public meeting) commenced at around 12 pm in the Hospet district stadium.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar met the family members of the two who died due to electrocution yesterday, following heavy rains. Source: Office of DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/jKtU7fSXaA— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025 Bengaluru Submerged by Rain The attendees struggled to find shelter from the downpour. While welcoming the guests on stage, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda described the rain as a divine blessing for the government. However, for the residents of the IT city, grappling with unprecedented flood-like conditions for the past 48 hours, it was nothing short of a disaster.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A mound of soil collapsed due to heavy rains and entered the courtyard of a house in Adyapadi, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. Mangaluru has been receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/9iUbYeXdZP— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025 Rain as a Catastrophe, IT City in Distress Waterlogging severely impacted several areas of Bengaluru, including the prominent Manyata Tech Park, Silk Board Junction, and K.R. Market. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar visited the BBMP war room (Integrated Command and Control Centre) the previous day to assess the situation, conditions worsened the following day. Citizens continuously complained about inadequate drainage, road closures, and delays in emergency assistance.

Tamil Nadu: Four workers died in a landslide at a stone quarry operated by Mega Blue Metal in Mallakottai, in Sivaganga district, near S.S. Kottai. Sivaganga District SP says, 'So far, we have found four bodies, and one injured person has been admitted to a private hospital in… — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025 Congress Show of Strength Under the Shadow of Three Deaths State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra stated that the situation in Bengaluru is critical and that the government's priority is celebrating its two-year anniversary. He criticised that a few hours of rain brought Bengaluru to its knees, causing distress to the people and resulting in three deaths, while the government was preoccupied with its anniversary celebrations. He highlighted that Bengaluru residents are among the highest taxpayers but receive only potholes and floods in return, indicating the government's lack of seriousness towards the city's development.

105 mm Rainfall Exposes Government’s Claims The heavy rainfall between Sunday and Monday night, as in previous years, exposed the government’s claims of preparedness before the monsoon’s arrival. The 105 mm rainfall in a single day overwhelmed the city’s infrastructure. A total of 270 mm of rain has been recorded in May, with 200 mm falling between Saturday and Tuesday.