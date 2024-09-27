Big Allegation by Rajeev Chandrashekhar on MUDA Scam: Congress Government Wants to Hide the Truth

People have already understood that Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi say something before the elections and change their behavior after the elections. The Congress government is involved in looting people’s money and land. When their scams are caught, they try to hide and suppress them.

Congress Loots People’s Money People have already understood that Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi say something before the elections and change their behavior after the elections. The Congress government is involved in looting people’s money and land. When their scams are caught, they try to hide and suppress them.

Demand for Resignation A protest was held in front of the Gandhi statue in the Vidhan Sabha premises on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The protesters said that the Chief Minister is facing serious allegations, so he should resign immediately.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked, “Why should I resign? HD Kumaraswamy is also facing serious allegations, did he resign? Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi ask him to resign, then why should I resign?