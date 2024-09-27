Big Allegation by Rajeev Chandrashekhar on MUDA Scam: Congress Government Wants to Hide the Truth

scriptBig Allegation by Rajeev Chandrashekhar on MUDA Scam: Congress Government Wants to Hide the Truth | Latest News | Patrika News
MUDA Scam: Rajeev Chandrashekhar has made a big allegation against the Congress, saying that the Congress government is involved in looting people’s money and land. When their scams are caught, they try to hide and suppress them.

New DelhiSep 27, 2024 / 05:36 pm

Patrika Desk

The MUDA scam has put the Karnataka Congress government in a tight spot. The government has decided to ban the entry of the CBI in the state. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar has questioned this decision. Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, “The court has said that the MUDA scam should be investigated, which indicates that Siddaramaiah’s family has allegedly grabbed land. When the court ordered an investigation, the Congress party got scared. This is the same Congress that always talks about its commitment to the Constitution and the law, but today they are so scared that they have even banned the CBI investigation, which would hinder the investigation. The only aim of the Congress government is to prevent the truth from reaching the people. The government wants to suppress this scam in any way possible and prevent its investigation.
People have already understood that Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi say something before the elections and change their behavior after the elections. The Congress government is involved in looting people’s money and land. When their scams are caught, they try to hide and suppress them.

Demand for Resignation

A protest was held in front of the Gandhi statue in the Vidhan Sabha premises on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The protesters said that the Chief Minister is facing serious allegations, so he should resign immediately.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked, “Why should I resign? HD Kumaraswamy is also facing serious allegations, did he resign? Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi ask him to resign, then why should I resign?

