Karnataka Government to Launch Service to Safely Escort Intoxicated Individuals Home in New Year

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara announced on Wednesday that the state government will ensure that intoxicated individuals are safely transported home during the New Year 2026 celebrations. Special attention will be given to those who are unable to walk or are unconscious. Dr. Parameshwara told reporters, "We cannot drop everyone home, but those who are excessively drunk or incapacitated will be picked up and taken to a safe place. 15 special centres have been prepared in the state where they can rest until they sober up, after which they will be sent home."