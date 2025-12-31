Karnataka Government to Launch Service to Safely Escort Intoxicated Individuals Home in New Year

Karnataka government (Image: Patrika)
Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara announced on Wednesday that the state government will ensure that intoxicated individuals are safely transported home during the New Year 2026 celebrations. Special attention will be given to those who are unable to walk or are unconscious. Dr. Parameshwara told reporters, "We cannot drop everyone home, but those who are excessively drunk or incapacitated will be picked up and taken to a safe place. 15 special centres have been prepared in the state where they can rest until they sober up, after which they will be sent home."
The Home Minister stated that New Year celebrations and incidents related to intoxication primarily occur in major cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru. Special vigilance is being exercised in these areas due to large crowds and revellers from outside. Strict instructions have also been issued to bar and pub owners.
Emphasising the safety of women, the Home Minister said, "It is especially important to be vigilant about the safety of women. Some women may become helpless due to intoxication, and no one should take advantage of the situation. Therefore, all 30 districts have been put on alert."
To prevent drink and drive cases, checks will be conducted at 160 locations. Police will take strict action against those driving under the influence of alcohol beyond a limited level. All police personnel will wear body cameras and will be connected to the command centre. Any dangerous activity in crowded areas will be monitored.
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that over 20,000 police personnel, including special women's squads, have been deployed in Bengaluru. Special attention is being paid to high-traffic areas and the safety of women. Modern technology will be used to monitor crowds and traffic.
The Karnataka government aims to ensure that the New Year 2026 celebrations are conducted safely and happily. The Home Minister appealed to citizens to behave responsibly and follow safety regulations.
