Karnataka Launches AI-Based Attendance System: Selfies Mandatory

Upload from Outside the Office? Under this system, employees must take a selfie within their office premises and upload it via a dedicated mobile app. This app uses AI technology to verify the selfie and ensure the employee is actually present in the office. Advanced technologies such as facial recognition and location tracking are being used for this purpose. If an employee attempts to upload a selfie from outside the office, the system will reject it, and attendance will not be registered.

The aim of this initiative is to increase transparency in government offices and ensure employee accountability. The Karnataka government believes that this AI-based system will not only save time but also overcome the shortcomings of the old biometric system. Previously, there were complaints of technical malfunctions and tampering with biometric machines; this new method is considered more reliable and secure.

Potential Implementation in Other States However, some employees have expressed concerns about this system. They argue that it could compromise their privacy and lead to difficulties due to technical issues. But the government claims this step will bring about a significant change in improving efficiency and maintaining discipline. If this initiative, launched in Karnataka, proves successful, it may be considered for implementation in other states across the country.

In today’s digital age, this technological application is certainly setting a new precedent, where selfies are no longer just for social media but also essential for office attendance.