Karnataka Road Accident: 7 Dead in High-Speed Collision in Bengaluru Rural

Karnataka road accident (Video screenshot)
A heart-wrenching road accident occurred on Friday morning in the Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka, resulting in the on-the-spot deaths of 7 people. The accident took place near M. Satyavara village in Hoskote taluk on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway (NH-648), where a collision between a car, a bike, and a canter vehicle has left many families bereaved.
Six of the deceased were residents of the Kothanur area in Bengaluru, while the seventh person has been identified as a motorcyclist. The names of all the deceased have not yet been officially released, as the police are in the process of informing their families. The incident has sent a wave of grief across the entire area.
As soon as information about the accident was received, the Hoskote police reached the spot. Officials immediately cleared the debris, took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination, and restored traffic on the highway. Traffic congestion persisted for some time.
The police have registered a case on charges of rash and negligent driving. CCTV footage, witness statements and forensic reports are being examined to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
