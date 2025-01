Karnataka Road Tragedy: 10 Dead, 15 Injured

Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Vegetable Vendors Perish in Horrific Truck Crash Ten lives were tragically lost and fifteen others injured this Wednesday morning following a devastating road accident in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka.

New Delhi•Jan 22, 2025 / 09:58 am• Patrika Desk

CG Road Accident

A devastating accident in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka, has claimed the lives of ten people and left fifteen injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning near Arebile when a truck carrying vegetable vendors overturned. Vegetable Vendors on Their Way to Market The victims were travelling from Savanur to Kumta market, hoping to sell their produce. Their journey tragically ended when their truck was involved in a serious accident. Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Investigation Underway Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds. (With ANI Inputs)