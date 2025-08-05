Karnataka State Bus Services to Halt Amidst Indefinite Strike

Transport workers in Karnataka have intensified their agitation against the state government. Employee unions of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and other state transport corporations have commenced an indefinite strike from 5 August, demanding the payment of 38 months of pending salaries and a salary hike from 1 January 2024. The strike’s widespread impact was visible from Tuesday morning, completely halting public transport services across various districts of the state.
In Dharwad, Hubli, Gadag, Mandya, and other districts of the state, KSRTC and NWKRTC buses remained off the roads, causing immense hardship to millions of passengers. In Gadag district, all 561 NWKRTC buses, usually operating from 8 depots daily, remained completely shut down on Tuesday. The halting of Hubli-Dharwad BRTS services also led to large crowds gathering at bus stands. Many passengers from rural areas, unaware of the strike, had to wait for hours at bus stations. People are resorting to private buses and vehicles out of necessity, leading to a surge in fares.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of transport worker unions has raised demands including the payment of 38 months of pending salaries, recognition as government employees, the appointment of corporation drivers for operating electric buses, and the withdrawal of cases filed during the 2020-2021 strikes. Union leaders claim the government has consistently ignored their grievances, forcing them to resort to a strike.
On the other hand, the government made several attempts to prevent the strike. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy met with employee union representatives on Monday, but no consensus could be reached. The government offered to pay two years of arrears and requested the union to drop its claim for the remaining amount, which the unions rejected. NWKRTC Managing Director M. Priyanga termed the strike unjustified, stating that transport is an essential service and the Karnataka High Court’s order must be followed.
To mitigate the impact of the strike, the transport department contacted private bus and taxi owners to arrange alternative arrangements. However, private operators have made fulfilling their demands a condition. Furthermore, the government invoked the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 2013, issuing an order to halt the strike until 31 December 2025, but the employee unions ignored this and commenced the strike.
The strike has led to traffic jams and a surge in private vehicles in cities like Bengaluru, Hubli, and Dharwad. Passengers coming from rural areas to cities are facing the most difficulties. Union leaders have warned that if their demands are not met, the strike will continue indefinitely, further exacerbating the public’s difficulties.