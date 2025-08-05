Karnataka State Bus Services to Halt Amidst Indefinite Strike

In Dharwad, Hubli, Gadag, Mandya, and other districts of the state, KSRTC and NWKRTC buses remained off the roads, causing immense hardship to millions of passengers. In Gadag district, all 561 NWKRTC buses, usually operating from 8 depots daily, remained completely shut down on Tuesday. The halting of Hubli-Dharwad BRTS services also led to large crowds gathering at bus stands. Many passengers from rural areas, unaware of the strike, had to wait for hours at bus stations. People are resorting to private buses and vehicles out of necessity, leading to a surge in fares.