scriptKarni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand | Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

Following the murder, anger spread among Kshatriya Samaj and Karni Sena activists. Demonstrators blocked National Highway-33 and Dimna Chowk, demanding the immediate arrest of the killers.

JamshedpurApr 21, 2025 / 11:18 am

Patrika Desk

करणी सेना के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की गोली मारकर हत्या

Karni Sena: Vinay Singh, the national vice-president and Jharkhand state president of the Karni Sena, was shot dead in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Sunday night. The incident occurred in a lane near Mini Punjab Hotel in the Mango Baliguma area. Police recovered his body using mobile location data. He had a gunshot wound to the head and a pistol in his left hand. Several injury marks were also found on his hands and legs.

Outrage Among Workers

Following Vinay Singh’s death, outrage spread among Kshatriya Samaj and Karni Sena workers. Protesters blocked National Highway-33 and Dimna Chowk, demanding the immediate arrest of the killers. Police have labelled it a planned murder, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and begun examining CCTV footage. Karni Sena leaders have warned of a strong protest and a Jharkhand bandh if the killers are not arrested within 48 hours.

Shot by Unknown Assailants

A police officer stated that Vinay Singh was returning home with some others when unknown assailants opened fire near a hotel on NH-33, resulting in his death. A search operation has been launched to apprehend the assailants, and the investigation is ongoing.

Body Lay on Road for Two Hours

After news of Karni Sena state president Vinay Singh’s murder, police arrived at the scene. However, due to a lack of ambulance arrangements, the body remained on the road for about two hours. This caused outrage among those present, leading to strong protests against the police. Angry people prevented the removal of the body without an ambulance.

Traffic Disrupted

An ambulance finally arrived around 12 am, after which the body was taken to MGM Hospital. During this time, a long traffic jam occurred on National Highway-33, completely disrupting traffic.

Police Investigating

Police are investigating all aspects, but the motive behind the murder remains unclear. However, some believe it may be linked to political tension or personal enmity.

News / National News / Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

National News

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

in 4 hours

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

in 1 hour

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

Cricket News

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

in 1 hour

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

Education News

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

13 hours ago

Latest National News

Weather Alert: Stormy Weather Predicted for 14 States, Including Delhi and UP

National News

Weather Alert: Stormy Weather Predicted for 14 States, Including Delhi and UP

2 days ago

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter ties the knot with Sambhav Jain

National News

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter ties the knot with Sambhav Jain

2 days ago

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

2 days ago

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.