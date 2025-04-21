Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

Outrage Among Workers Following Vinay Singh’s death, outrage spread among Kshatriya Samaj and Karni Sena workers. Protesters blocked National Highway-33 and Dimna Chowk, demanding the immediate arrest of the killers. Police have labelled it a planned murder, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and begun examining CCTV footage. Karni Sena leaders have warned of a strong protest and a Jharkhand bandh if the killers are not arrested within 48 hours.

Shot by Unknown Assailants A police officer stated that Vinay Singh was returning home with some others when unknown assailants opened fire near a hotel on NH-33, resulting in his death. A search operation has been launched to apprehend the assailants, and the investigation is ongoing.

Body Lay on Road for Two Hours After news of Karni Sena state president Vinay Singh’s murder, police arrived at the scene. However, due to a lack of ambulance arrangements, the body remained on the road for about two hours. This caused outrage among those present, leading to strong protests against the police. Angry people prevented the removal of the body without an ambulance.