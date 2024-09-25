scriptKC Tyagi has resigned from the post of JDU spokesperson, had to take this decision due to these two big leaders! | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

KC Tyagi has resigned from the post of JDU spokesperson, had to take this decision due to these two big leaders!

Rajeev Ranjan Prasad has been appointed as the party’s new national spokesperson.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:29 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

The senior leader of Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, resigned from the post of party spokesperson on Sunday, citing personal reasons. The party has issued an official statement announcing the appointment of JD(U) leader Rajeev Prasad Ranjan as the national spokesperson.
Notably, whether it’s the Uniform Civil Code, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, or the government’s stance on the Palestine issue, the outspoken views of the socialist leader have not been liked by many in his party, and his statements have also been a source of embarrassment for the BJP. Moreover, two senior JD(U) leaders, Union Minister Lalan Singh, and Parliamentary Party leader Sanjay Jha, are also of the same opinion that Tyagi’s continuous public comments were making it difficult to manage relations with the BJP.
The BJP is in contact with its allies to ensure coordination and maintain harmony within the NDA, intending to remove block-level differences.

The important posts held by Tyagi

Tyagi has represented Bihar in the Rajya Sabha and has also held the position of Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry. Earlier, he was a member of the 9th Lok Sabha and had served as the Chairman of the Committee on Petitions and the Central Warehousing Corporation. KC Tyagi started his political career in 1974 and first contested the Lok Sabha election in 1984 from the Hapur-Ghaziabad constituency. JD(U) has stated in a statement that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appointed Rajeev Ranjan Prasad as the national spokesperson.

News / National News / KC Tyagi has resigned from the post of JDU spokesperson, had to take this decision due to these two big leaders!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

Asia

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

1 week ago

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

2 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

11 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

43 minutes ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

6 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

23 hours ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

National News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

in 5 hours

RSS supports caste census

National News

RSS supports caste census

in 5 hours

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

National News

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

in 5 hours

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

National News

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.