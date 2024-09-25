KC Tyagi has resigned from the post of JDU spokesperson, had to take this decision due to these two big leaders!

Notably, whether it’s the Uniform Civil Code, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, or the government’s stance on the Palestine issue, the outspoken views of the socialist leader have not been liked by many in his party, and his statements have also been a source of embarrassment for the BJP. Moreover, two senior JD(U) leaders, Union Minister Lalan Singh, and Parliamentary Party leader Sanjay Jha, are also of the same opinion that Tyagi’s continuous public comments were making it difficult to manage relations with the BJP.

The BJP is in contact with its allies to ensure coordination and maintain harmony within the NDA, intending to remove block-level differences. The important posts held by Tyagi Tyagi has represented Bihar in the Rajya Sabha and has also held the position of Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry. Earlier, he was a member of the 9th Lok Sabha and had served as the Chairman of the Committee on Petitions and the Central Warehousing Corporation. KC Tyagi started his political career in 1974 and first contested the Lok Sabha election in 1984 from the Hapur-Ghaziabad constituency. JD(U) has stated in a statement that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appointed Rajeev Ranjan Prasad as the national spokesperson.