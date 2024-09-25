Kaynes Semicon will set up a semiconductor unit in Gujarat, producing 60 lakh microchips daily

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central cabinet meeting on Monday approved the proposal. The cabinet’s decision was informed by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who stated that the proposed unit would be set up with an investment of ₹3,300 crores. These four units will bring in an investment of around ₹1.5 lakh crores. The unit’s capacity will be to produce 60 lakh microchips daily. The chips produced in this unit will cater to various applications, including industrial, automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecommunications, mobile phones, and others. The scheme for the development of a conducive ecosystem for semiconductor and display manufacturing units was notified on December 21, 2021, with a total outlay of ₹76,000 crores.

Four companies will produce 7 crore chips daily The central government has stated that all four semiconductor units are progressing rapidly and a strong semiconductor ecosystem is emerging. The cumulative capacity of these units will be around 7 crore chips daily.