Kerala Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup After Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, High Levels of DEG and EG Found to be Dangerous

Ban on Coldrif Cough Syrup: Following cases of children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linked to a cough syrup, Kerala has also banned Coldrif cough syrup, following Tamil Nadu's lead.
Ban on Coldrif in Kerala: Kerala's Health Minister Veena George stated that the decision was taken after reports emerged from other states highlighting issues with a batch of Coldrif syrup.
Ban on Coldrif in Madhya Pradesh: Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government had banned the sale and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup. This action was taken after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of a highly toxic chemical, diethylene glycol (DEG), in samples taken from the batch linked to the deaths of nine children in the Chhindwara district. The order was issued following laboratory tests conducted in Tamil Nadu, which reportedly revealed concerning findings about the medicine.
Ban on Coldrif in Tamil Nadu: Samples of Coldrif syrup taken from a manufacturer in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, contained 48.6% diethylene glycol. This can cause severe kidney and liver failure. Health agencies are now investigating 19 samples from manufacturing units across six states. Meanwhile, a team from NIV, ICMR, NEERI, and AIIMS Nagpur is investigating the samples and other factors to determine the actual cause of the children's deaths in Chhindwara and surrounding areas of Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav stated, "The sale of the syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. The sale of other products of the company is also being banned. Those responsible will not be spared at any cost." This syrup was manufactured at a factory in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, and the state government had requested the Tamil Nadu government to investigate. A team has also been formed at the state level to investigate the matter.
Diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) are used in antifreeze, paints, and plastics. These chemicals are not meant for medicinal use. They are colourless and resemble syrup.
Upon ingestion, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol break down into highly toxic compounds. This is so dangerous that it can cause severe damage to the liver, kidneys, and nervous system. It is evident that it affects young children more quickly and severely. Initial symptoms after ingestion include vomiting, abdominal pain, and reduced urination. Consumption can lead to kidney failure and even death.
