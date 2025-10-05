Kerala Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup After Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, High Levels of DEG and EG Found to be Dangerous

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav stated, "The sale of the syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. The sale of other products of the company is also being banned. Those responsible will not be spared at any cost." This syrup was manufactured at a factory in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, and the state government had requested the Tamil Nadu government to investigate. A team has also been formed at the state level to investigate the matter.