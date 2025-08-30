Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Kerala: Bomb Explosion Leaves One Dead, Houses Damaged

A devastating bomb blast in Kannur, Kerala, has tragically claimed the life of one person and damaged several houses. Read the full story.

Kochi

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

केरल में बम विस्फोट। (फोटो- IANS)

A powerful explosion at a rented house in Kannur, Kerala, on Saturday morning resulted in one death and several injuries. The blast, suspected to be caused by a homemade bomb, was so intense that the victim's body was reportedly dismembered, with remains scattered across the scene.

House Reduced to Rubble

Eyewitnesses described the house as being completely destroyed by the blast. Several nearby houses also suffered damage. Police suspect the explosion may have been accidental, occurring during the construction of a homemade bomb. The house owner, Keezhara Govindan, had leased the property to two individuals operating a spare parts shop in Payyannur, approximately 40 kilometres from Kannur.

The identities of the deceased and injured remain unconfirmed. The exact number of people present in the house at the time of the blast is also unknown. The impact of the explosion caused damage to surrounding houses, with walls collapsing and doors being ripped off their hinges.

Forensic Team at the Scene

Forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad are at the scene collecting evidence and investigating the circumstances. The homemade bomb explosion has once again highlighted the persistent issue of illegal bomb-making in Kannur district. The area has a history of such incidents, often with political undertones.

In April 2024, a worker of the ruling Marxist Communist Party (CPI(M)) was killed while collecting explosives in a similar homemade bomb explosion in Panur. In the same year, a 90-year-old individual in Thalassery died after accidentally picking up a steel bomb found on a deserted plot of land.

Share the news:

Related Topics

crime news

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 10:28 am

English News / National News / Kerala: Bomb Explosion Leaves One Dead, Houses Damaged
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.