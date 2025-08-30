Kerala: Bomb Explosion Leaves One Dead, Houses Damaged

A powerful explosion at a rented house in Kannur, Kerala, on Saturday morning resulted in one death and several injuries. The blast, suspected to be caused by a homemade bomb, was so intense that the victim's body was reportedly dismembered, with remains scattered across the scene.
Eyewitnesses described the house as being completely destroyed by the blast. Several nearby houses also suffered damage. Police suspect the explosion may have been accidental, occurring during the construction of a homemade bomb. The house owner, Keezhara Govindan, had leased the property to two individuals operating a spare parts shop in Payyannur, approximately 40 kilometres from Kannur.
The identities of the deceased and injured remain unconfirmed. The exact number of people present in the house at the time of the blast is also unknown. The impact of the explosion caused damage to surrounding houses, with walls collapsing and doors being ripped off their hinges.
Forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad are at the scene collecting evidence and investigating the circumstances. The homemade bomb explosion has once again highlighted the persistent issue of illegal bomb-making in Kannur district. The area has a history of such incidents, often with political undertones.
In April 2024, a worker of the ruling Marxist Communist Party (CPI(M)) was killed while collecting explosives in a similar homemade bomb explosion in Panur. In the same year, a 90-year-old individual in Thalassery died after accidentally picking up a steel bomb found on a deserted plot of land.