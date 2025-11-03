Kerala Express: Woman Pushed Off Moving Train, Attacker Arrested

Kerala Express: In Kerala, a middle-aged man pushed a 19-year-old woman off a moving train. The woman was seriously injured in the incident. The accused also tried to push the woman's friend out of the train, but fellow passengers somehow saved her. During this time, a state of chaos prevailed in the train. The police have arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar (48), a resident of Vellaraada, Thiruvananthapuram.
The railway police said that the Kerala Express train, travelling from Aluva to Thiruvananthapuram, reached near the Ayanti bridge between Workala and Kadakkavoor stations. At that time, the accused Suresh pushed the woman who was coming out of the toilet. This caused the woman to lose her balance and fall from the train. The injured woman sustained injuries to her head, neck, and several other places. Her condition is serious. The police further stated that the accused had also attacked the woman's friend at that time and tried to push her down, but she held onto the train door firmly. Other passengers reacted immediately and pulled Archana up, saving her. The passengers immediately informed the railway police.
After the incident came to light, Thampanoor Railway Police took swift action and took Suresh Kumar, who was on the train, into custody. According to the police, Suresh Kumar was intoxicated and his behaviour was unusual. He confessed to the crime during interrogation. He will be produced in court on Monday, where a case will be registered against him under attempt to murder and other sections.
