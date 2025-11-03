Kerala Express: Woman Pushed Off Moving Train, Attacker Arrested

The railway police said that the Kerala Express train, travelling from Aluva to Thiruvananthapuram, reached near the Ayanti bridge between Workala and Kadakkavoor stations. At that time, the accused Suresh pushed the woman who was coming out of the toilet. This caused the woman to lose her balance and fall from the train. The injured woman sustained injuries to her head, neck, and several other places. Her condition is serious. The police further stated that the accused had also attacked the woman's friend at that time and tried to push her down, but she held onto the train door firmly. Other passengers reacted immediately and pulled Archana up, saving her. The passengers immediately informed the railway police.