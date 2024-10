Kerala fire: Over 150 people injured in fireworks accident at temple festival

Kerala fire: A major accident occurred on Monday night in Kasaragod, Kerala. Over 150 people were injured in a fireworks accident during a temple festival.

Thiruvananthapuram•Oct 29, 2024 / 08:33 am• Patrika Desk

Kerala fire: A major accident occurred Monday night in Kasaragod, Kerala. Over 150 people were injured in a fireworks accident during a temple festival, eight of whom were seriously injured. The police have informed that the injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Mangalore. It is suspected that the accident occurred due to a fire in the fireworks storage facility near the Veerakambu temple.

The incident is believed to have occurred around midnight. Collector and district administration officials reach the spot According to the report, the accident occurred around midnight. The Collector and the District Police Chief, along with senior district administration officials, have reached the spot. The officials are investigating the cause of the fire, while the local community is coming together to support the victims and their families.