Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

What is the Full Story? According to the police, Bhavin and Anisha had been in a live-in relationship for the past four years but were not married. In 2021, Anisha gave birth to their first child, whose death was reported as natural during childbirth. This child was buried in the Amballur area near their home. Eight months later, Bhavin exhumed the bones, claiming he was planning a funeral.

Second Child Killed in 2024 In 2024, Anisha gave birth to a second child. This time, according to the police, Anisha allegedly strangled the baby to silence its cries and handed the body over to Bhavin for burial. Bhavin also buried this child but later retrieved the remains.

Confession Under the Influence Around 12:30 am on Sunday, Bhavin, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, went to the Pudukad police station and confessed his crime, handing over the bones of the two newborns in a bag. He stated that the children were his and Anisha’s. Preliminary forensic tests confirmed that the remains belonged to human newborns. The police took both into custody and registered a case against them for murder, destruction of evidence, and concealment of evidence.

Kerala, Thrissur | Love, Deceit & Death A spine-chilling case: A 25-yr-old man walks into a police station with remains of 2 newborns in a bag. Police say he & his girlfriend buried both babies born out of their relationship. Later, the bones were exhumed for "rituals" or… pic.twitter.com/A6Np5EGR5m — Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) June 30, 2025 Exposure Due to Marriage Plans Police suspect that increasing tension in Bhavin and Anisha's relationship brought the matter to light. Sources suggest Anisha was planning to marry another man, evidence of which Bhavin had discovered. In anger, Bhavin exposed Anisha's alleged crime by handing over the children's bones to the police.