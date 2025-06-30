scriptKerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

Bhavin (25) and Anisha (22), a live-in couple, have been allegedly accused of murdering their two newborn children.

KochiJun 30, 2025 / 01:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Murder of two newborns in Kerala (X handle @ROForensics)

A shocking case has emerged from Thrissur district, Kerala, leaving the entire area stunned. Bhavin (25) and Anisha (22), a live-in couple, have been allegedly accused of murdering their two newborn children. The couple allegedly killed the infants immediately after birth and concealed their remains for years after burying them. The case came to light when Bhavin went to the Pudukad police station late Sunday night and handed over the bones of two newborns in a bag to the police.
Bhavin

What is the Full Story?

According to the police, Bhavin and Anisha had been in a live-in relationship for the past four years but were not married. In 2021, Anisha gave birth to their first child, whose death was reported as natural during childbirth. This child was buried in the Amballur area near their home. Eight months later, Bhavin exhumed the bones, claiming he was planning a funeral.

Second Child Killed in 2024

In 2024, Anisha gave birth to a second child. This time, according to the police, Anisha allegedly strangled the baby to silence its cries and handed the body over to Bhavin for burial. Bhavin also buried this child but later retrieved the remains.

Confession Under the Influence

Around 12:30 am on Sunday, Bhavin, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, went to the Pudukad police station and confessed his crime, handing over the bones of the two newborns in a bag. He stated that the children were his and Anisha’s. Preliminary forensic tests confirmed that the remains belonged to human newborns. The police took both into custody and registered a case against them for murder, destruction of evidence, and concealment of evidence.
— Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) June 30, 2025

Exposure Due to Marriage Plans

Police suspect that increasing tension in Bhavin and Anisha’s relationship brought the matter to light. Sources suggest Anisha was planning to marry another man, evidence of which Bhavin had discovered. In anger, Bhavin exposed Anisha’s alleged crime by handing over the children’s bones to the police.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have begun investigating both burial sites—one a public crematorium and the other private land. Forensic experts and a medical team are investigating the cause of the children’s deaths. A senior police officer stated, “We are investigating all aspects. It is not yet clear whether both deaths were homicides or natural.”

News / National News / Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

National News

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

in 3 hours

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

National News

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

in 5 hours

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

National News

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

in 12 minutes

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

World

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

in 9 minutes

Latest National News

Himachal & Bihar Hit by Heavy Rains: Eight Dead, Shimla Building Collapses

National News

Himachal & Bihar Hit by Heavy Rains: Eight Dead, Shimla Building Collapses

in 5 hours

Jaipur Airport Expands Domestic Reach with Five New Routes Starting July 1st

National News

Jaipur Airport Expands Domestic Reach with Five New Routes Starting July 1st

in 4 hours

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

National News

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

in 3 hours

Indian Railways Introduces Onboard Shopping on 125 Trains

National News

Indian Railways Introduces Onboard Shopping on 125 Trains

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.