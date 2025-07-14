14 July 2025,

Monday

Kerala on High Alert: Nipah Virus Outbreak Spreads to Six Districts

Nipah virus is spreading rapidly in Kerala, prompting an alert in six districts. A new case has been reported in Palakkad district. Health officials are undertaking preventive measures, but concerns remain high regarding the virus's presence, causing widespread panic among the population.

Thiruvananthapuram

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Representative Image (Source: Patrika)

Six districts in Kerala are on high alert following the resurgence of the Nipah virus, causing widespread panic and fear among the population.

A new case of the rapidly spreading Nipah virus has been reported in Palakkad district. Despite continuous prevention efforts by health officials, concerns remain high regarding the presence of this deadly virus.

58-Year-Old Man Dies from Nipah Virus

A 58-year-old man from Kumaramputtur succumbed to the Nipah virus. He passed away at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram district, on Saturday night. Tests confirmed the presence of the Nipah virus.

The individual was undergoing treatment for fever and other related symptoms when his condition deteriorated. Samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune later confirmed the Nipah virus infection, sparking widespread alarm.

Officials Take Proactive Measures

Even before official confirmation from NIV, health officials in Palakkad and Malappuram sprang into action, tracing contacts and implementing preventive measures. So far, 46 people who came into contact with the deceased in the past three weeks have been identified and placed under surveillance.

Health Minister Veena George stated that a detailed contact list and route map of the deceased have already been prepared, awaiting formal announcement after NIV confirmation.

Surveillance footage is also being examined to trace the deceased's movements and interactions. Officials have compiled a list to identify a series of potential contacts.

Surveillance has been intensified in and around Kumaramputtur, with teams of health workers going door-to-door to monitor symptoms and educate residents about preventive measures.

George stated, "We are working strongly to contain the virus, strengthening our health teams." The minister advised the public, particularly in Palakkad and Malappuram districts, to avoid unnecessary hospital visits and instructed hospitals to limit the number of people gathering around.

Mandatory Face Mask Usage

The use of face masks has been made mandatory for patients, caregivers, and healthcare workers. A total of 543 individuals are currently under medical surveillance across Kerala. This includes 219 in Palakkad, 208 in Malappuram, 114 in Kozhikode, and two in Ernakulam. Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, and Wayanad districts have also been placed on high alert as a precaution.

This marks the sixth Nipah virus case reported in Kerala in the past year. Previously, a 14-year-old boy in Pandikkad in July 2024 and a 24-year-old man in Vandur in September 2024 died from the virus. The virus is believed to be spread by fruit bats.

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 12:54 pm

