Kerala on High Alert: Nipah Virus Outbreak Spreads to Six Districts

The use of face masks has been made mandatory for patients, caregivers, and healthcare workers. A total of 543 individuals are currently under medical surveillance across Kerala. This includes 219 in Palakkad, 208 in Malappuram, 114 in Kozhikode, and two in Ernakulam. Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, and Wayanad districts have also been placed on high alert as a precaution.