Khan Sir Hosts Second Wedding Reception for 50,000 Female Students

Patna, Bihar: Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir held a reception for his girl students at Anjuman Islamia Hall.

Khan Sir said, "More than 50 thousand students, including boys and girls will be invited to the reception. Today, only girls have been invited." Khan Sir showered the attending students with flowers. He managed the entire event using a walkie-talkie to ensure everyone's comfort.

Over 150 Dishes Served The reception featured a special menu of over 150 dishes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. A golgappa stall proved particularly popular. Khan Sir’s Wife Unable to Attend Students were eager to meet Khan Sir’s wife, but were disappointed as she was unable to attend due to work commitments.

Khan Sir’s Wife’s Name is AS Khan Khan Sir revealed his wife’s name is AS Khan. He had previously announced his marriage during a live class, mentioning that the wedding took place during the Indo-Pak war and that he first shared the news with his students.