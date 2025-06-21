scriptKhan Sir Hosts Second Wedding Reception for 50,000 Female Students | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Khan Sir Hosts Second Wedding Reception for 50,000 Female Students

Khan Sir held a second wedding reception party on Friday at the Imaarat Anjuman Islamia Hall in Patna. This party was specifically organised for female students.

Jun 21, 2025 / 01:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Khan Sir Wife First

Khan Sir
Photo Source- Twitter

Patna’s renowned educator, Khan Sir, held a second wedding reception on Friday at the Anjuman Islamia Hall in Patna. This event was specifically for his female students, with over 50,000 attendees. A video of the event is now viral.

Khan Sir Showers Students with Flowers

Khan Sir showered the attending students with flowers. He managed the entire event using a walkie-talkie to ensure everyone’s comfort.

Over 150 Dishes Served

The reception featured a special menu of over 150 dishes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. A golgappa stall proved particularly popular.

Khan Sir’s Wife Unable to Attend

Students were eager to meet Khan Sir’s wife, but were disappointed as she was unable to attend due to work commitments.

Khan Sir’s Wife’s Name is AS Khan

Khan Sir revealed his wife’s name is AS Khan. He had previously announced his marriage during a live class, mentioning that the wedding took place during the Indo-Pak war and that he first shared the news with his students.

Governor Attended the First Reception

Khan Sir’s first wedding reception was attended by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and several other prominent politicians and educators. All offered their best wishes to the newly married couple.

News / National News / Khan Sir Hosts Second Wedding Reception for 50,000 Female Students

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

in 5 hours

76-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Ayesha Khan Found Dead in Karachi Apartment

Entertainment

76-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Ayesha Khan Found Dead in Karachi Apartment

in 5 hours

Dispute Over Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow 'Mannat': BMC Investigation Launched

Entertainment

Dispute Over Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow 'Mannat': BMC Investigation Launched

in 4 hours

PM Modi in Bihar Says ‘Jungle Raj’ Forces Eyeing Another Chance

Political

PM Modi in Bihar Says ‘Jungle Raj’ Forces Eyeing Another Chance

18 hours ago

Latest National News

PM Modi in Bihar Says ‘Jungle Raj’ Forces Eyeing Another Chance

Political

PM Modi in Bihar Says ‘Jungle Raj’ Forces Eyeing Another Chance

18 hours ago

Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

National News

Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

1 day ago

IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rains in 20 States, Including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

National News

IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rains in 20 States, Including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

2 days ago

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Major Revelation – Engine Replaced Three Months Ago

National News

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Major Revelation – Engine Replaced Three Months Ago

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.