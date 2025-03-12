Kharge’s ‘We will hit hard’ remark sparks Rajya Sabha uproar, followed by U-turn

Kharge Condemns Education Minister’s Statement Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement regarding the new education policy. He became angry when Deputy Chairman Harivansh prevented him from speaking. JP Nadda Retorts to Kharge’s Statement Following Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement about a dictatorial atmosphere, Minister JP Nadda strongly responded, stating, “It is very unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition, with his long experience in the House, used such language. It is reprehensible, and the use of such words against the Chair cannot be accepted. Kharge should apologise.”

Dispute Over Apology As the controversy escalated, Kharge clarified and apologised. The Congress leader stated that his remarks were not directed at the Chair but were against the government. Nadda countered, stating that even if the words were directed at the government, they were unacceptable.