Kharge’s ‘We will hit hard’ remark sparks Rajya Sabha uproar, followed by U-turn
Rajya Sabha: Mallikarjun Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge) condemned Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement on the new education policy. He became angry when Deputy Chairman Harivansh prevented him from speaking.
Mallikarjun Kharge: On Tuesday, the government and the opposition clashed in the Rajya Sabha over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s comments on Tamil Nadu on Monday. Amidst the heated exchange, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge angrily stated, “We will hit back properly. We will hit the government. There is dictatorship here; nobody is allowed to speak.” This statement caused an uproar in the House. However, Kharge later apologised for his remarks.
Kharge Condemns Education Minister’s Statement
Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement regarding the new education policy. He became angry when Deputy Chairman Harivansh prevented him from speaking.
JP Nadda Retorts to Kharge’s Statement
Following Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement about a dictatorial atmosphere, Minister JP Nadda strongly responded, stating, “It is very unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition, with his long experience in the House, used such language. It is reprehensible, and the use of such words against the Chair cannot be accepted. Kharge should apologise.”
Dispute Over Apology
As the controversy escalated, Kharge clarified and apologised. The Congress leader stated that his remarks were not directed at the Chair but were against the government. Nadda countered, stating that even if the words were directed at the government, they were unacceptable.
Tiff Between Sitharaman and Gogoi Over Manipur
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for President’s rule-governed Manipur. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi stated that life in Manipur has been under the gun for two years and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Manipur. Sitharaman intervened, saying that the opposition members repeatedly insulted the Prime Minister, which is a wrong tradition.