Kishtwar Cloudburst: Flood Fears After Deadly Jammu and Kashmir Landslide

A cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, 14 August, caused significant devastation. The incident occurred in the Chashoti area, along the pilgrimage route to the Machail Mata Temple in Kishtwar district. The cloudburst triggered flash floods, swelling nearby rivers. A community kitchen (langar) was washed away, and several houses and buildings suffered damage.
The cloudburst in Kishtwar is feared to have resulted in numerous casualties, with reports suggesting over 10 deaths, although official confirmation is pending. Approximately 25 injuries have also been reported, leading to the launch of rescue operations.