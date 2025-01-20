Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

In his argument, Sanjay Roy’s lawyer pleaded for a sentence other than the death penalty, arguing that even in this rarest of rare cases, there should be scope for reform. The court should demonstrate why the accused is not worthy of reform or rehabilitation. The prosecution must present evidence and reasons why the individual is beyond reform and should be completely removed from society.

Sanjay’s Statement in Court Before the verdict was pronounced, the accused was produced in court. During this time, Sanjay Roy stated to the court that he was being framed and had committed no crime. In response, the CBI argued that this was a heinous crime that had shaken the entire nation. The CBI advocate urged the court to impose the strictest possible sentence to maintain public trust. The victim’s parents had sought the death penalty for the accused.