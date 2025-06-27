scriptKolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

Kolkata Gang Rape: A female student of Kasba Law College in South Kolkata was gang-raped, and police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident.

KolkataJun 27, 2025 / 02:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Representative Image

The painful memories of the RG Kar incident in Kolkata are still fresh in people’s minds, and now another shocking incident has shaken the nation. A gang rape of a female student at Kasba Law College in South Kolkata has come to light, with police arresting three accused. This incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety of women in society.

What is the whole matter?

This incident occurred at a prestigious law college, where a female student was allegedly gang-raped. Police have taken swift action and detained three accused. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident was premeditated, and the accused had conspired beforehand to target the victim.

Police action and investigation

Police immediately filed an FIR in this case and arrested the accused. The investigation has also revealed that the incident occurred in or around the college campus, raising questions about security arrangements in educational institutions. Police are now investigating whether more people are involved in this case or if there was any other conspiracy.

Comparison with the RG Kar incident

The RG Kar incident, in which a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at a medical college in Kolkata, had caused outrage across the country. This incident with the law student has once again highlighted the same brutality and insecurity that women are facing in their workplaces or educational institutions.

