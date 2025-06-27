Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

What is the whole matter? This incident occurred at a prestigious law college, where a female student was allegedly gang-raped. Police have taken swift action and detained three accused. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident was premeditated, and the accused had conspired beforehand to target the victim.

Police action and investigation Police immediately filed an FIR in this case and arrested the accused. The investigation has also revealed that the incident occurred in or around the college campus, raising questions about security arrangements in educational institutions. Police are now investigating whether more people are involved in this case or if there was any other conspiracy.