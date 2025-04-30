scriptKolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14 | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

Kolkata Hotel Fire:. The intensity of the blaze forced some occupants to jump from the building to escape the flames.

KolkataApr 30, 2025 / 08:29 am

Patrika Desk

Kolkata Fire: A devastating fire broke out in a hotel in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, resulting in the death of 14 people. According to police, the fire erupted Tuesday night at a hotel near Falpatti Machhua in central Kolkata. Multiple fire brigades arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. Several people jumped from the building to save their lives. The cause of the fire is being investigated, and a special team has been formed for the inquiry.

Police Recover 14 Bodies

Providing details of the incident, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma stated that the fire at the Shruturaj Hotel occurred around 8:15 pm. Police have recovered 14 bodies. Several people were rescued by the rescue teams. The fire has been extinguished, and relief and rescue operations are ongoing.
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the site of the accident. West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar expressed grief over the incident. He stated that there were no safety measures in place by the government. “I don’t know what the government is doing,” he said.

People Jump from Building to Save Lives

Several videos of the incident are circulating on social media. The fire in the Kolkata hotel was so intense that people jumped from the building to save their lives. The fire brigade team played a crucial role in rescuing many people. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

