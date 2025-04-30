Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

Police Recover 14 Bodies Providing details of the incident, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma stated that the fire at the Shruturaj Hotel occurred around 8:15 pm. Police have recovered 14 bodies. Several people were rescued by the rescue teams. The fire has been extinguished, and relief and rescue operations are ongoing.
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the site of the accident. West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar expressed grief over the incident. He stated that there were no safety measures in place by the government. “I don’t know what the government is doing,” he said.
People Jump from Building to Save Lives Several videos of the incident are circulating on social media. The fire in the Kolkata hotel was so intense that people jumped from the building to save their lives. The fire brigade team played a crucial role in rescuing many people. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.