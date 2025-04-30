Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

Police Recover 14 Bodies Providing details of the incident, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma stated that the fire at the Shruturaj Hotel occurred around 8:15 pm. Police have recovered 14 bodies. Several people were rescued by the rescue teams. The fire has been extinguished, and relief and rescue operations are ongoing.

West Bengal | Manoj Kumar Verma, Kolkata Police Commissioner, says, "This fire incident took place at around 8:15 p.m. 14 bodies have been recovered, and several people have been rescued by the teams. The fire is under control, and rescue is underway. Further investigation is… https://t.co/bdOyqIYE9I pic.twitter.com/gujWPSnW7l — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025 Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the site of the accident. West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar expressed grief over the incident. He stated that there were no safety measures in place by the government. "I don't know what the government is doing," he said.