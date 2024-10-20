Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

CM Mamata Banerjee had a phone conversation with the agitating doctors on Saturday. The state’s Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant went to the protest site at Dharmatala and arranged the conversation between the doctors and the Chief Minister. Mamata Banerjee appealed to the doctors to withdraw their protest, saying that everyone has the right to protest, but it should not affect health services. She said that she is ready to accept all their demands except the removal of State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam. She also said that elections would be held in all government medical colleges and hospitals. Rs 113 crore has been allocated for the development of hospitals. The Chief Minister has called a meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday at 5 pm and instructed that not more than 10 representatives should attend the meeting.