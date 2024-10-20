scriptKolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors | Latest News | Patrika News
Kolkata RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: After junior doctors’ warning of a statewide strike, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the protesting junior doctors to withdraw their indefinite strike on Saturday.

KolkataOct 20, 2024 / 10:35 am

Patrika Desk

After junior doctors’ warning of a statewide strike, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the protesting junior doctors to withdraw their indefinite strike on Saturday. CM said, ‘I am telling you as Didi. Most of your demands have been met, give me three to four months to fulfill the remaining demands.’ She also said that she would meet them on Monday to discuss the demands.
CM Mamata Banerjee had a phone conversation with the agitating doctors on Saturday. The state’s Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant went to the protest site at Dharmatala and arranged the conversation between the doctors and the Chief Minister. Mamata Banerjee appealed to the doctors to withdraw their protest, saying that everyone has the right to protest, but it should not affect health services. She said that she is ready to accept all their demands except the removal of State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam. She also said that elections would be held in all government medical colleges and hospitals. Rs 113 crore has been allocated for the development of hospitals. The Chief Minister has called a meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday at 5 pm and instructed that not more than 10 representatives should attend the meeting.

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee's Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

