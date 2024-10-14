Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

He is the third junior doctor to be hospitalised in the last 48 hours. Dr Aniket Mahato and Dr Alok Verma were earlier hospitalised at RG Kar Hospital and North Bengal Medical Hospital, respectively.

77 Doctors Ready to Resign On the other hand, nearly 77 doctors from Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital, Kalyani, have threatened to resign en masse if the demands of the junior doctors are not met.

Hundreds of senior doctors, teachers, and professors from eight government hospitals have already signed a mass resignation letter in support of the junior doctors. Doctors from four private hospitals – BM Birla, Woodlands, Peerless, and Kothari – have also announced that they will not provide non-essential services on Monday and Tuesday in support of the striking junior doctors. They said that except for emergency services, all non-emergency work will be suspended for two days. A decision on further action will be taken on October 15.