scriptKolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Another doctor’s health worsens while demanding justice for the victim, and a doctor is hospitalized.

KolkataOct 14, 2024 / 08:50 am

Patrika Desk

In Kolkata, West Bengal, Dr Anustup Mukherjee, who had been on an indefinite fast, was hospitalized due to stomach pain. Meanwhile, the junior doctors’ protest entered its 10th day

Junior Doctor’s Health Deteriorates

According to official sources, Mukherjee was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night.
He is the third junior doctor to be hospitalised in the last 48 hours. Dr Aniket Mahato and Dr Alok Verma were earlier hospitalised at RG Kar Hospital and North Bengal Medical Hospital, respectively.

77 Doctors Ready to Resign

On the other hand, nearly 77 doctors from Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital, Kalyani, have threatened to resign en masse if the demands of the junior doctors are not met.
Hundreds of senior doctors, teachers, and professors from eight government hospitals have already signed a mass resignation letter in support of the junior doctors. Doctors from four private hospitals – BM Birla, Woodlands, Peerless, and Kothari – have also announced that they will not provide non-essential services on Monday and Tuesday in support of the striking junior doctors. They said that except for emergency services, all non-emergency work will be suspended for two days. A decision on further action will be taken on October 15.

News / National News / Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Web Developer Courses After 12th: Earn Lakhs

Career Courses

Web Developer Courses After 12th: Earn Lakhs

9 hours ago

Who is Daya Nayak, the Encounter Specialist on the Baba Siddique Case?

National News

Who is Daya Nayak, the Encounter Specialist on the Baba Siddique Case?

9 hours ago

Bank Holiday Sikkim: All banks will be closed on October 14

National News

Bank Holiday Sikkim: All banks will be closed on October 14

9 hours ago

Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh’s efforts bear fruit, African elephant ‘Shankar’ freed from chains

National News

Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh’s efforts bear fruit, African elephant ‘Shankar’ freed from chains

8 hours ago

Latest National News

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

National News

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

in 5 hours

Haryana: Amit Shah and CM Mohan Yadav to go as observers to make Nayab Singh Saini the Chief Minister.

National News

Haryana: Amit Shah and CM Mohan Yadav to go as observers to make Nayab Singh Saini the Chief Minister.

in 5 hours

Crime: Business Dispute! Man Shot in Chest on Road, Terrifies Onlookers

National News

Crime: Business Dispute! Man Shot in Chest on Road, Terrifies Onlookers

7 hours ago

Armed miscreants fire indiscriminately at Durga Puja pandal in Bihar, 4 injured

National News

Armed miscreants fire indiscriminately at Durga Puja pandal in Bihar, 4 injured

9 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.